Community Hospital was given a big boost to its lofty goals.
James Pulsipher, regional manager for Fidelity Mortgage, donated $1 million for construction of a new cancer center, the Community Hospital Foundation announced in a Wednesday news release. It’s the largest single donation Community Hospital has ever received.
The money will go toward the foundation’s $5 million capital campaign to support the construction and medical equipment for the facility.
The new oncology center will be located on the main hospital campus.
“We were cautiously optimistic that we were going to reach that $5 million,” said Chris Thomas, CEO of Community Hospital. “We’re hoping this is encouraging to other people wanting to help their community.”
Pulsipher is a longtime supporter of the hospital, and the donation was a way to give back to a community that has helped him be successful, he said.
“I hope people just give what they can to the community,” Pulsipher said.
Community Hospital is always looking for donations for the project. Those looking to show their support can do so through the hospital’s website.
Ground will break on the James Pulsipher Regional Cancer Center next summer and will be open in 2023, the release said. The project is expected to cost around $60 million, Community Hospital spokesperson Karen Martsolf said.
“I’ve had many friends afflicted by cancer and some have passed away; this is to honor them and help the community,” Pulsipher said. “There’s always a need to help.”