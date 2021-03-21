If you sit down in a booth at the Rockslide Brewery, at 401 Main St., you might think you’re somewhere other than Grand Junction.
The chatter of the guest, clanging of pots and pans in the kitchen, dim lighting, and urban chic of the interior give the vibe of a go-to eatery in a sprawling city. In reality, it’s been a go-to for those in the Grand Valley community wanting locally made food and beer since 1994.
“We’re not just a place for a great meal and great beer at a great price,” said Brian Oliver, general manager at Rockslide. “Hopefully the community sees us as a partner. We make sure to give back. When COVID first hit, we put together a meal program for folks who were losing jobs and the homeless. The community notices when you take that extra step.”
Oliver joined the brewpub six years ago with over 30 years of experience in the industry. He assumed his role with Rockslide and Dream Cafe, at 314 Main St., in 2017 from the founding ownership group of Mike Bell, Scott Howard and Sean Forey.
Under the new era of Rockslide, Oliver can’t imagine himself anywhere else or working with any other staff.
“This is a group of people who are passionate and have that drive,” Oliver said. “It’s easier as an independent group to have a corps like this. I’ve worked for larger companies and in groups like that, you become more of a number instead of a name.”
Essentially, Oliver said, every cog is important. And the machine wouldn’t run so well without its brewer, Zorba Proteau.
Proteau has been concocting beers for 15 years, nine at Rockslide. He was making vodka but his heart was with the chemistry of brewing beer. So he applied to Rockslide after a friend sent him the job posting.
“I put all of my energy into applying. I found this opportunity to chase my passion again and I just had to do it,” Proteau said. “When I got here, the beer recipes were common formulas. Once I got the go-ahead to do my own thing, I slowly added certain ingredients to morph it into my vision. They’ve given me total creative control.”
That freedom has left a big impact on Proteau and the other workers.
When Oliver joined, they had to install new plumbing pipes which required a week-long closure. Management told the staff that they’d be paid for the week if they put in an hour of work to help around the restaurant. Most were on board and put in more work than needed, Oliver said.
Both believe that mindset pays off through their product and customer satisfaction.
“What makes us successful is our culture. We don’t give a crap if someone is a minute late. We do give a crap about their drive and passion,” Oliver said. “We all know we’re going to make a mistake here and there, and we’re going to be there to pick each other up.”
“We’ve been here for 27 years, it’s part of the lifeblood of the community,” Proteau added. “This place is a great example of brewery culture.”