Washington Prime Group, the corporation that owns Mesa Mall, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, it announced to investors on Sunday.
In a letter to tenants, Washington Prime said that this is due to the COVID-19 pandemic and that day-to-day operations for malls such as Mesa Mall, 2424 U.S. Highway 6 & 50, will be unaffected by the decision.
Mesa Mall spokesperson Caitlyn Love could not comment on matters and redirected The Daily Sentinel to corporate communications.
“It’s business as usual at Mesa Mall, including active leasing and property management. The COVID-19 pandemic has created significant challenges for many consumer-facing companies, including Washington Prime Group,” a Washington Prime spokesperson told The Daily Sentinel. “The Company has determined that the Chapter 11 path is the most effective next step to resolve (its) outstanding indebtedness as we emerge from the pandemic. Throughout the Chapter 11 financial restructuring, we expect business as usual at Mesa, where our tenants, sponsors and employees will continue operating as normal, with a focus on providing enjoyable experiences for our guests.”
Washington Prime, which also owns Town Center at Aurora and over 100 malls nationally, is entering what it calls a “restructuring support agreement” with a group that represents the majority of its shareholders.
It made the decision because of difficulties from the COVID-19 pandemic.
It has secured $100 million in money for “debtor-in-possession financing” to help fund operations during the Chapter 11 process, according to the release.
It filed in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas in Houston, according to the release.
In a FAQ for vendors, Washington Prime said that is has all of the necessary capital to continue day-to-day operations. In the FAQ, Washington Prime said that, in regards to pursuing selling the company, it would “continue to pursue all strategic opportunities to maximize value for all of its stakeholders.”
An entity usually files for Chapter 11 when it needs time to restructure its debts. The entity retains control of its business while being subject to the jurisdiction and oversight of the court.
These cases tend to end three different ways for the debtor: reorganization, dismissal or conversion to Chapter 7 bankruptcy, which results in the business ceasing operations and selling its assets to repay debts.
The announcement comes off the heels of other companies such as JCPenney and J. Crew, both of which are shopping mall mainstays, making similar decisions because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The first day hearing was on Monday, and the next court appearance will be an omnibus hearing on Thursday at 10 a.m. local time.
For more information on the case, visit cases.primeclerk.com/washingtonprime.