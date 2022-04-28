Colorado Parks and Wildlife continues to celebrate its 125th anniversary and has partnered with 18 Colorado-owned beverage companies to produce products that highlight and celebrate Colorado and the outdoors.
As part of that celebration and collaboration, the parks and wildlife agency and Copper Club Brewing Co. in Fruita are releasing a Prickly Pear Pale Ale. The release coincides with a volunteer event at James M. Robb State Park in Fruita.
Copper Club Brewing Co. is working with Parks and Wildlife volunteer coordinator, Jacob Brey, to organize a service project at the Fruita Section of James M. Robb-Colorado River State Park located at 595 Colorado Highway 340 in Fruita.
Volunteers will meet at the park office at 10:30 a.m., then take part in duties such as spreading mulch, fence repairs or trash pickup. About 1 p.m., volunteers will head to the brewery at 153 N. Mulberry St. to sample the Prickly Pear Pale Ale. Lunch will also be provided to volunteers.
Copper Club brewed the Prickly Pear Pale Ale using mainly Colorado-grown ingredients with the malt, hops and yeast coming from Colorado companies.
Parks and Wildlife partners were selected through an application process and evaluated based on Colorado ownership, Colorado ingredients, location and, most importantly, an alignment with Parks and Wildlife’s values and mission.