Copper Club Brewing Co. has always been a Fruita hub for drinks accompanied by acoustic music, darts, board games, trivia and food trucks.
Soon, it will also be serving its own brand of food along with wine.
Michele Collins, Copper Club co-owner, spoke to The Daily Sentinel about changes that will soon be coming to the brewery. She said the brewery has purchased a brand-new food truck, which will arrive in early July.
Collins is hopeful the truck, which will be operated by the brewery, will be in operation in August.
“It’s just going along with our taproom,” she said.
“Right now, we just have a taproom permit where we only serve our beer. We’re switching to a brewpub permit with the food, and we’re going to be adding wine and maybe some high-end liquor, like on the rocks or straight. We needed food to get the brewpub license.”
She said the truck will serve “beer-inspired” food, in which beer will be implemented in the cooking process.
“We’ll start out pretty simple where we’ll have pulled pork sliders and some turkey sandwiches, queso and chips and salsa, cheese trays and, once we get going and get our feet under us a little bit more, we’ll keep rotating the menu, trying to add some new stuff,” Collins said.
Perhaps the brewery will add an on-site kitchen in the future, but Collins said there are no plans for that, as the food truck serves as a more “economical” method to prepare and serve food to patrons.
She said the kitchen will be large enough for cooks to work comfortably.
Why was now the right time for Copper Club ownership to shift to serving its own food and commit to a food truck?
“We moved here just over a year ago and have all this space, so now we’re just going to try to utilize the space more and offer more to people in Fruita, including some food options,” Collins said.
“And wine. The big thing is adding the wine.”
DOWNTOWN TAPAS
Another Grand Valley establishment that’s altering its approach to serving food is Le Rouge Restaurant on Main Street in downtown Grand Junction.
The Modern French restaurant closed for a week at the end of May for an annual spring cleaning, in which the entire restaurant is cleaned thoroughly and the menu’s offerings are re-evaluated based on which ingredients are locally sourced and locally available.
With the costs of food, transportation and staffing all taken into consideration, one big change to the menu came from the week off: the introduction of tapas concepts.
“As the price of everything increases, trucking our beverages, our alcohol, our fresh produce, all of that, it was time to re-evaluate the menu and think, ‘What would we like to do next?’ ” said Jeff Pacotti, a business development consultant who works with Le Rouge.
“For this short time, our menu is going to consistently change throughout the summer, changing for what’s seasonally and locally available. That’s our big thing: supporting local businesses and local farmers. It’s going to change quite a bit, but we decided, for the early summer, while working in a farmers market, ‘Hey, let’s do shareable plates.’ ”
When the restaurant announced online that it would be embracing tapas plates, it prompted some confusion from people who associated the term with Spanish and Mexican food.
However, Pacotti clarified that tapas plates are based on sharing plates that can serve multiple people.
Pacotti said the restaurant is “going back to our French roots,” with items like lamb chops and salmon staying while the menu branches out with shareable plates.
“I spent a summer in Italy, and tapas is very common there,” he said.
“They do use the word ‘tapas’ in Italy, but in France, they don’t, so when we were redeveloping the menu, we were literally just sticking with shareable plates with family and friends, having a nice sitting down and sharing multiple things. We don’t want people coming in and saying, ‘Oh, do I want the fish, the lamb or the steak?’ Now, you can have all three for a reasonable price.”