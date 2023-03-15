Meng Truong and his wife, Mey, have lived in the Grand Valley for 13 years, but they’ve recently taken on a brand-new experience: owning and operating a market.

One day, Meng and Mey noticed that Teller Arms Liquor had moved out of the building at the intersection of North 24th Street and Belford Avenue. The Vietnamese-Cambodian couple immediately had interest in the space but weren’t sure how to utilize it. They considered opening a convenience store before they decided they could stand out more by turning the building into an Asian market.