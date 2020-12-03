Whether it be by train, plane, or automobile, travel on the Western Slope saw a sharp decline in November.
This came in the midst of a sharp national and statewide spike in COVID-19 cases and accompanying warnings to not travel for Thanksgiving. The virus also made a massive impact in Mesa County.
Because of that, and COVID-induced restrictions, fewer people traveled to and from Grand Junction.
“There is a direct correlation with the increase in local COVID-19 cases and the decrease in the number of travelers,” said Joe Burtard, spokesperson for Grand Junction Regional Airport.
November started off strong for the Grand Junction Regional Airport despite having 16% fewer seats than 2019, Burtard said.
The number of passengers passing through the TSA checkpoint was down by 29% compared to 2019 — which was one of the busiest years in Airport history. But as Thanksgiving approached, the more that figure dropped.
At the end of the month, the airport saw 52% fewer people pass through checkpoints than in 2019, and the month’s total was 42% fewer. Most of the passengers were traveling for leisure, too. Those figures were higher than the national average, Burtard noted.
Things on the ground were much the same as they were in the air.
The Bustang Outrider service that runs from Durango to Grand Junction saw a massive hit to business in November. The service, which had 600 riders in Nov. 2019, saw just 212 last month. That number was also a drop from about 300 in October.
In a normal year, the buses hold a maximum of 32 passengers but that number has been slashed in half because of COVID-19 restrictions. But there were more factors that caused the steep drop in ridership than just health orders.
“I think it’s due to the pandemic and stigma about public transportation,” said Jay Rhodes, division director of Roadrunner Transit, which oversees the Durango to Grand Junction line. “People are afraid of getting sick on the bus but I think that fear is misplaced.”
Ridership has also suffered with colleges such as Colorado Mesa University going to virtual learning, Rhodes added.
To keep drivers and passengers safe, the buses are on a rotating use schedule. After completing a trip, the bus is swapped out with a clean one on standby. The buses are sanitized and cleaned with steam and ultraviolet light and other standard procedures, Rhodes said. Every rider is temperature checked before boarding and if they register a fever, then they are not allowed on the bus. There is also a barrier between the passengers and drivers.
Despite low ridership, Rhodes said the process works.
“To my knowledge, we’ve had no cases transmitted on our buses,” Rhodes said.
Pre-pandemic, Amtrak’s California Zephyr line would run through Grand Junction daily. But now it runs three days a week and reduced its coach seats to half capacity.
“We don’t have the numbers yet. But it’s automatic that they’re going to be down,” said Amtrak spokesperson Marc Magliari.
Magliari cautioned that anyone planning to travel for the holidays should pull the trigger soon.
“Because we’ve capped coach sales, people wanting to travel need to book early,” he said. “There’s less inventory available.”
The upcoming months are murky for the industry.
Based on the last few months, Rhodes expects December to be slow. The Durango to Grand Junction line also stops in Telluride and benefits from people traveling to ski. Rhodes fears that a drought could hurt the skiing industry, and therefore, its own ridership.
“I think people need to know that transit is safe,” Rhodes said. “There’s no guarantee but we can do everything we can to keep people safe.”