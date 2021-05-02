Dusty Lightfoot, 44, was working with the Salvation Army Service Extension in Delta when effects from the COVID-19 pandemic cost her the job.
That left her unemployed but with a desire to stay in nonprofit service. Through the Mesa County Workforce Center and money from Colorado Responds, a program that offers disaster relief, Lightfoot was able to land a job coordinating volunteers with the Food Bank of the Rockies’ Western Slope location
“I saw the position on the Workforce Center website. There was a hiring event and I interviewed there. It was fairly easy. I received a phone call from four or five days later,” Lightfoot said. “I worked with them in the past and they’re great. I love to help people and the most important thing for me is knowing the impact I can have on the community.”
The Workforce Center is aiming to help more people like Lightfoot.
The money used to fund temporary jobs like hers is available through January 2022 and comes with some stipulations: Eligible employers must be in the public or nonprofit sectors and eligible employees must be temporarily or permanently laid off or are in the midst of long-term unemployment. Self-employed workers who can prove they’ve been impacted by COVID-19 are also eligible.
The grant provides $15,000 per person and covers six months of employment of 1,040 hours, whichever lasts the longest, said Celina Kinberger, employment services supervisor for the Workforce Center. Once the time or hours run out, the job ends. If employment were to stretch beyond the January 2022 end date, Kinberger said that the job would also end and the Workforce Center would help employees with their next steps.
The Workforce Center also works with Mesa County Public Health and HomewardBound of the Grand Valley for the Colorado Responds program.
Including Lightfoot, the Food Bank has employed four people through this program. Their help has been vital as the demand for food assistance has increased dramatically since the pandemic began.
“It’s a night and day difference. We’re distributing over 50% more food but we also had to completely change our mobile pantry model,” said Sue Ellen Rodwick, director of Food Bank of the Rockies Western Slope. “Our highest need areas are in the Aspen and Parachute regions. We’re doing up to four weekly pantries serving up to 1,000 families at our peak. That’s 1,000 boxes of food a week that we need volunteers putting those boxes together. So we needed somebody to come in and coordinate those volunteers.”
That’s where Lightfoot came in. Her prior experience allowed her to learn the job quickly and adapt as the nonprofit’s needs changed. The Food Bank has been putting a light focus on attracting older workers, Rodwick said.
The Food Bank has three Colorado Responds programs open. Anyone interested in applying can visit foodbankrockies.org/ws or call (970) 464-1138. For more information on Colorado Responds’ pandemic relief, visit coloradoresponds.org/covid-19. And for more information on the Workforce Center and other programs, visit mcwfc.us or call (970) 248-0871.
“If the temporary position does end, we have other opportunities for them,” Kinberger said. “If anyone needs assistance and they don’t qualify for the grant, we have tons of other options. There are a lot of employers out there looking for employees.”