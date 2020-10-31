Though COVID-19 is surging in Mesa County, some businesses are moving forward with their Halloween plans.
The Mesa County Public Health Department announced on Thursday the adoption of new COVID-19 restrictions that limit indoor private gatherings to 25 people and outdoor ones to 75, and personal gatherings to 10 people from no more than two households.
The county is still in the lowest level of the Safer-at-Home phase, though, so restaurants are still at 50% capacity and are moving forward with their plans for Halloween.
“So, if someone were to reserve our space for an event, then they would have to abide by those restrictions,” said Brian Fischer, co-owner of Monumental Beer Works, 2575 U.S. Highway 6&50 near Mesa Fitness. “But otherwise, we’re still at 50% capacity for our own events.”
Because of that caveat, Monumental is moving forward with its promotions and events for today, which offer discounts for those in costumes and a performance from the Still House String Band at 4 p.m.
Monumental is continuing to make masks and social distancing mandatory to do their part in keeping case numbers low, Fischer said.
That’s also the case with other businesses that have celebrations on the schedule such as Warehouse 25 Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way. Freeway Bowl, 1900 E. Main St., is also moving ahead with their plans.
“We’re still having karaoke,” said Donna Cameron, a manager at Freeway Bowl, which is also hosting a costume contest. “But usually we let kids come in and get candy. We’re not doing that this year.”
Other businesses have also canceled some or all of their events out of caution.
Mesa Theater, 538 Main St., was slated to host its Babes of Horror Burlesque Show with live music Friday and the bands Peach Street Revival and Ricky Bobby and The Hellcat Fury today. After the rollout of the new restrictions, management made the decision to cancel the events out of caution.
“With the new changes going into effect, we wanted to make sure that we were in the clear for future events,” said Rick Christensen, general manager of Mesa Theater. “We also want to meet the standards from the Variance Protection Program, but we still haven’t had our inspection. We just didn’t want to risk any future business.”
Halloween weekend could prove to be vital to the county and state’s fight against COVID-19’s resurgence.
In the past two weeks, Mesa County has seen more than 600 positive cases of COVID-19, which accounts for over a third of its total cases since the pandemic began.
On Friday, the Colorado Department of Health and Environment said in a news release that if statewide COVID-19 trends continue, the state will set a record for hospitalizations for the virus by Nov. 10 and will exceed ICU capacity in January.
The resurgence is why Christensen is taking more precautions.
“I’ve done so many of these interviews and people try to act optimistic that the pandemic is coming to an end,” he said. “But that’s not happening.”