The Colorado Space Business Roundtable (CSBR) and Grand Junction-based aerospace contractor SG Aerospace are teaming up for a golf tournament this month to raise funds in support of rural STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) education opportunities.

This tournament will take place Friday, May 19, at 8:30 a.m. at Tiara Rado Golf Course. The tournament will take place one day after a CSBR meeting in Grand Junction, which will see representatives of the aerospace business tour Colorado Mesa University, SG Aerospace and West Star Aviation to get a first-hand look at the Western Slope's aerospace industry.

