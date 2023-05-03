The Colorado Space Business Roundtable (CSBR) and Grand Junction-based aerospace contractor SG Aerospace are teaming up for a golf tournament this month to raise funds in support of rural STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) education opportunities.
This tournament will take place Friday, May 19, at 8:30 a.m. at Tiara Rado Golf Course. The tournament will take place one day after a CSBR meeting in Grand Junction, which will see representatives of the aerospace business tour Colorado Mesa University, SG Aerospace and West Star Aviation to get a first-hand look at the Western Slope's aerospace industry.
Those representatives will also participate in the golf tournament and network with local business and education representatives. Funds will support rural STEM programs such as CSBR's summer internship, assisting in travel and lodging expenses for high school and early college students who participate in the week-long program from July 17-22 in Denver.
Since 1993, the CSBR has helped aerospace companies connect with other companies, schools and governments across the state with an interest in expanding into the aerospace field. Nine of the nation's top aerospace contractors operate in the state, along with small businesses that support these activities.
According to the CSBR, aerospace jobs have grown by more than 30% in Colorado in the past five years — well above the national average — and that growth is expected to continue. That's why the CSBR is motivated to increase the financial resources available for rural STEM programs around the state.