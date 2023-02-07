With the opening of the Culver’s location at 582 24 ½ Rd. in Grand Junction, the fast food chain reached a milestone that its founding family never thought was possible: 900 restaurants.

Craig Culver, one of the restaurant’s co-founders said that, when the company first began in 1984, business was slow, as knowledge of butter burgers and frozen custard wasn’t widespread. He said the company nearly fell apart in its first year.