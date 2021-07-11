One of Grand Junction’s most storied music shops is coming to an end.
Mesa Music, 2599 U.S. Highway 6&50, will close after serving the Western Slope for 40 years. Owner John Crouch built a business that became a source for instruments and lessons for the community.
“One thing I loved about this place is that I would give a 10-year- old a guitar and he’d become the best I’ve ever seen. Then some old cowboy would come in for a guitar and he’d be incredible. That’s what I love about this business,” Crouch said. “I’ll miss it, but I don’t feel bittersweet at all — it’s time.”
Crouch said he’s at peace with ending the business he has given nearly half of his life to.
On July 21, he’ll start Mesa Music’s liquidation sale. Every week through August, he’ll increase the percentage off of every product in the store. The hope is that all of his inventory will be sold by the end of August. From there, he’ll find a way to unload whatever else remains. Crouch anticipates the last day in business to be sometime in September.
Business has been good with the school year approaching, Crouch said, but it has been a difficult year.
Most of Mesa Music’s business comes from working with school students. But local schools saw a drop in enrollment because of the COVID-19 pandemic, which meant fewer kids in band and orchestra classes. The pandemic also effectively canceled in-person lessons.
Roadwork is hampering business, too. Construction on the nearby intersections of the Interstate 70 Business Loop, Grand Avenue and First Street has cut off direct street access to Mesa Music. Instead, customers can only park in a neighboring shopping plaza.
“Both definitely played roles in this, COVID-19 even had a significant role. But neither was the deciding factor,” Crouch said. “This is our 40th year, and I’m almost 80 years old. I’ve known that it’s time for a while now and things started to fall into place with everything going on. It makes sense to move on, now.”
ROOTS OF THE TUNES
Crouch’s love for music stems from his youth when he was in the U.S. Air Force band. After that, he was an archaeologist for the Bureau of Land Management.
But during that time, he was always fascinated by the concept of commerce.
“In business, you’re interacting so much with the community,” Crouch said. “In this business, you’re interacting with students and tutors, and setting things up with different schools. That’s the nature of business, and I don’t think our community would be the same without business.”
The first Mesa Music location opened in 1981 downtown before moving into the Mesa Mall.
Mesa Music continued to grow and had five locations on the Western Slope at its peak.
“But the rise of the digital world has been both good and bad. It’s much more convenient, but you’re wed to IT people now, and many people use the internet to order instruments,” Crouch said. “But you still have to teach people how to play instruments. Amazon hasn’t figured that one out — yet.”
Much of that success was built on supplying instruments to band and orchestra classes.
Crouch’s favorite part of the job was at band nights where he’d introduce kids to the instruments.
“There was nothing like a kid blowing into a trombone for the first time and seeing their face turn red and eyes would get all big,” Crouch said. “And then those kids would grow up and, years later, would bring their kids to band night. All of that made me so happy.”
COME SAIL AWAY
The business has steadily shrunk and has operated at just one location for a few years now. Crouch thought of passing it along to one of his kids, but that didn’t pan out. He’s going to remain the owner of the parcel Mesa Music sits on, believing that the building will be in high demand once construction is finished.
Now that the final notes and measures of Mesa Music’s swan song are being played, Crouch can look toward retirement and getting some time on the links.
“My wife Patti and I have a place in Montana. We’ll spend some time there, traveling the U.S. and going to Europe. Business has been good lately and I love it, but it’s time for me to sail into the sunset with my wife and my putter.”