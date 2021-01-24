Quickread

BUSY BUSINESS HOURS

Angela Lema, a co-owner of The Salon Professional Academy, also owns Zuma Hair Studio.

That studio saw a different business side of the pandemic than did the school, she said.

Located at 616 North Ave. and five-star certified through the Mesa County Variance Protection Program, Zuma experienced the same shut down in the spring and concerns about staying in business during a pandemic as the academy, she said.

However, when Zuma was able to reopen in May, “we saw an incredible amount of new guests,” she said.

They were done with being home and with home haircuts and just wanted in the door, she said. With limits on the number of people who could be in the salon — five stylists and five customers — the studio had to change its scheduling.

Customers were happy to have an appointment in the early morning hours or at 10 p.m. “They did not care. They were so ready to get back into the salon,” Lema said. “We just had to open up our schedules and work really long hours.”

That “huge pent-up demand” continued for at least three months, but business didn't really get closer to normal until the holidays, Lema said.

Despite the financial strain of having to be closed several months in 2020, “we've actually had a pretty good year,” Lema said.

She feels fortunate to be located in the Grand Valley, which has been touched by the pandemic but not to the degree that other places have. She knows many stylists in other parts of the country whose businesses have been ruined and some who are relocating.

“We've been really, again, a little bit lucky being here,” Lema said.