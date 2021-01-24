As Angela Lema looked through the glass windows of her office inside The Salon Professional Academy, she realized something.
“I have no idea what they look like,” she said of some of her students on the other side of the glass. “I’ve never seen them without a mask on. All I know is their eyes.”
She knows their hair, too. But when it comes to hair, or teaching cosmetology for that matter, the pandemic created one doozie of a bad hair day to work through.
“You have to adapt. You have to figure out how to make it work and that is pretty much what we did,” said Lema, a co-owner of the academy at 432 North Ave.
“We pulled off something we thought we’d never have to try,” she said.
“To teach cosmetology online is kind of an interesting concept in and of itself.”
Cosmetology, from haircuts to pedicures, is hands-on by nature, said Stephanie Edwards, program supervisor for IntelliTec College’s cosmetology program, 2464 Patterson Road.
A hair color treatment can’t be applied via Zoom or a trim offered live over Facebook, so it would follow that those things couldn’t be taught online, either.
Or could they?
“We had to kind of reinvent the wheel,” Edwards said.
Although both Lema and Edwards are eager for the day when masks can come off, the pandemic has allowed them to see how much they and their instructors and students are capable of doing and adjusting.
“We managed to maintain all of our normal things that we do,” Lema said of the academy, which offers a 53-week cosmetology program and starts a class every other month.
The instruction may not have come in the order preferred, but for more than five weeks last spring, the academy was all online and instructors figured out what they could teach, she said.
They could teach anatomy, chemistry, color theory, business and job interviewing skills. They put together kits and assignments and sent them home with students, Lema said.
IntelliTec instructors created all kinds of “how-to” videos for students, as well, Edwards said.
“We went as far as it was reasonable to go,” Lema said.
The majority of students at the schools stayed in the programs, despite the long hours online day after day. However, “we ended up losing a few students because it was so overwhelming for them,” Edwards said. Fortunately, some of those students returned later in the year.
Intellitec starting using a hybrid model — classes online and hands-on at the school — in June, and the academy began in-person classes at the end of May.
“Thank God, we’ve got a large building,” Lema said.
But the academy could have only 10 people in a room “and it didn’t matter how large the room was. … I’ve got a 6,000 square foot room,” she said.
They had to create more rooms within that space to accommodate the need for additional classrooms because the number of students that could be in a room was so few.
The academy also had to hire two additional instructors to accommodate the organizational changes and now has a faculty of 10, Lema said.
Since the academy’s student salon wasn’t open to the public at that time, students used more mannequin heads than usual. “Believe me, we figured out how to squeeze a lot out of one mannequin head,” Lema said.
Color the hair, color it back. Cut longer shapes to shorter to a crew cut, “until the hair is falling out,” she said.
From the mannequin heads to the Plexiglass that had to be installed to the switch to online classes and back again, it was all “incredibly expensive,” Lema said.
Costs were “significantly higher than normal and, of course, we can’t pass that along to the students,” she said. “Everybody took a hit this year and we’re just one of those businesses that had to take the hit in order to keep going. And we weren’t about to quit.”
When the student salon was finally able to open during the summer, customers were slow to return, she said.
It took a while for some of their older clients to come back as many stayed closer to home longer, said Lema, who pointed out that the student salon is five-star certified through the Mesa County Variance Protection Program.
Other customers were unable to wear masks for the entirety of their appointment, so the academy worked with the Mesa County Health Department to be able to accommodate those customers in a safe way.
While slow, the return of customers also presented learning opportunities for students who found themselves dealing with plenty of home COVID haircuts or hair color jobs gone wrong, Edwards said.
“We did a lot of color corrections,” Edwards said.
Those can be tricky when you know what was done to a customer’s hair, and they’re even trickier when you don’t, but that’s when the learning really happens, Edwards said.
She has been pleased at the progress students have made and how IntelliTec’s hybrid system has forced them to use their in-person learning time more wisely.
She also was surprised at the 55–60% increase in enrollment the program had in the latter half of 2020.
Typically, a class of about five to six students starts the program every six weeks.
In July, however, the class beginning the program had 20 students, she said.
That was the peak, but subsequent classes have remained larger than usual.
Edwards wasn’t sure what prompted the increase, but suggested that the time some people had to contemplate life and work during Colorado’s Stay-at-Home order may have played a role.
While the pandemic changed many things, “it really hasn’t prevented us from moving forward. We’ve just had to do it really creatively,” Edwards said.
Even now, every month “is a new chance to reassess,” Lema said. “We’re not going anywhere. … We’ll get each one of these students through this.”