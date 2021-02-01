A development project in the Redlands was found vandalized Friday morning and now the companies impacted want to know who.
Including broken windows, damage done to equipment from CW Construction, is hovering around $30,000.
“I’m offering a $1,500 cash reward for any information leading to prosecution,” CW Owner Cody Weaver said.
The damage was first discovered early Friday morning at the Pinnacle Ridge development project, Andrew Wilke, a project manager with Vortex Engineering, said.
Pinnacle Ridge is a proposed subdivision development located northeast of Mariposa Drive and north of Monument Road.
Anyone with information should call the Grand Junction Police Department non-emergency line.