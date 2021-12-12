After a year that saw record numbers of travelers use the Grand Junction Regional Airport, the year is ending with some frustrating news.
Delta Airlines will no longer service GJRT with flights ending on Jan. 9.
News of Delta Airline’s decision was circulated on Saturday with Airport Executive Director Angela Padalecki calling the news “disappointing.”
Delta has provided nonstop service between Salt Lake City and Grand Junction for more than 30 years, according to information provided by the airport executive director.
In an interview with The Daily Sentinel, Padalecki said the airline’s decision was an example of the situation facing the overall industry, including a pilot shortage.
“This was really a casualty of the broader strategy facing the industry,” she said. “I think we’re entering a time where things are going to be more volatile in our industry.”
Smaller, regional airports like Grand Junction have far fewer travelers compared to the larger hubs, so that means larger airlines are now pulling out of more smaller markets.
“Airlines are having to make tough choices and most of those decisions on routes impacts the smaller regional airports,” Padalecki said.
In an email to the Grand Junction Regional Air Service Alliance (GJRASA) that was forwarded to the Sentinel, Padalecki said the decision was also based on the availability of pilots.
“Unfortunately, our industry is facing a significant shortage of pilots, and airlines are facing hard decisions regarding their network and what routes they have enough crews to fly,” she said in the email. “While our flights are full, the airlines informed us that profitability on the route is trailing prepandemic levels driven by lagging recovery in business travel.”
Padalecki said that Delta’s decision was not a reflection of the Grand Junction Regional Airport, adding that the airport received a national award from Delta for outstanding performance in 2019.
She also emphasized that Delta’s decision had nothing to do with demand for the service at GJRT.
More than 80,000 passengers have flown with Delta so far this year, she added.
“It’s disappointing because this is service that the community has supported,” Padalecki told the the Sentinel. “These planes have been 90% full over the past several months.”
Overall, this could be the busiest year ever for the Grand Junction airport. Padalecki said they are expecting the airport to service more than 500,000 passengers in 2021, which will be the second time the airport has ever surpassed the mark.
The airport also had more than 500,000 passengers in 2019.
She also said that the airport had its busiest month ever in October, which beat the record set in August. July and June had previously been the busiest months ever at the airport.
Information about Delta’s service provided to the GJRASA included that the airline accounts for about 20% of commercial passenger flights from GJRT and approximately 15% of those passengers are split almost evenly between locals and visitors.
The service, which utilizes mostly 50-seat regional jets, has seen more than 1.5 million passengers over the three decades.
The Delta decision is all part of a topsy-turvy 2021 for the airport that saw record-setting numbers but also saw Avelo Airlines, a start-up airline out of Burbank, California, end service at GJRA on Aug. 15 after only a little more than three months.
Padalecki said the GJRASA officials had unsuccessful negotiations with Delta Airlines to try and convince them to retain the Grand Junction service.
Now Padalecki hopes that the airline will look at returning to Grand Junction in the future.
“Hopefully this service will return because it’s well-utilized,” she said.