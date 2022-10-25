Delta woman wins Maverik's "Peak Adventure" Sweepstakes By SENTINEL STAFF Sentinel Staff Author email Oct 25, 2022 9 min ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print Western gas station company Maverik announced Monday that a Delta resident — identified as Mavis B. — has won its “Peak Adventure” 2022 Grand Sweepstakes.Mavis was chosen as Maverik Adventure’s First Stop’s sweepstakes winner on Thursday, Oct. 20, in St. George, Utah.She was one of four randomly selected finalists who gathered at San Hollow Resort in St. George for a chance to win the annual sweepstake’s ultimate prize.She was selected as the winner as a result of the host randomly choosing Red Bull’s Yellow Edition Tropical flavor out of a multitude of flavors, with that flavor happening to correspond to Mavis.Mavis won a 2022 Toyota 4Runner TRD Sport vehicle, $25,000 in cash, a Red Bull Rampage outdoor excursion and more.“I’ve never won anything in my whole life,” Mavis said in Maverik’s press release. “This trip to St. George was a vacation, and with my winnings, I’m going to go on another vacation and go camping.”The Peak Adventure Sweepstakes was the latest in Maverik’s ongoing series of sweepstakes designed to offer customers adventure-themed prizes throughout the year.In 2022, Maverik has held five sweepstakes, with eight winners across four states and has given out five adventure-themed prizes totaling more than $290,000.More than 110,000 Maverik customers have entered the company’s various sweepstakes this year. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Sweepstakes Mavis B. Peak Adventure Lottery Sport Commerce Company St. George Delta Winner Flavor Peak Adventure Sweepstakes Prize Sentinel Staff Author email Follow Sentinel Staff Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Day Precip Temp Mon 1% 30° 48° Mon Monday 48°/30° Mainly clear. Lows overnight in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 07:33:31 AM Sunset: 06:22:42 PM Humidity: 75% Wind: SE @ 8 mph UV Index: 0 Low Monday Night Clear skies. Low around 30F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Tue 3% 40° 53° Tue Tuesday 53°/40° Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the low 40s. Chance of Rain: 3% Sunrise: 07:34:34 AM Sunset: 06:21:25 PM Humidity: 55% Wind: ESE @ 8 mph UV Index: 4 Moderate Tuesday Night Cloudy. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable. Wed 24% 33° 57° Wed Wednesday 57°/33° Morning clouds followed by afternoon sun. Highs in the upper 50s and lows in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 24% Sunrise: 07:35:38 AM Sunset: 06:20:09 PM Humidity: 67% Wind: SSE @ 7 mph UV Index: 4 Moderate Wednesday Night Rain showers early mixing with snow showers late. Low 33F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 50%. Thu 17% 26° 47° Thu Thursday 47°/26° Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the mid 20s. Chance of Rain: 17% Sunrise: 07:36:43 AM Sunset: 06:18:55 PM Humidity: 60% Wind: NNW @ 10 mph UV Index: 4 Moderate Thursday Night Clear. Low 26F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Fri 3% 30° 52° Fri Friday 52°/30° A few clouds. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 3% Sunrise: 07:37:47 AM Sunset: 06:17:41 PM Humidity: 53% Wind: ESE @ 8 mph UV Index: 4 Moderate Friday Night Partly cloudy skies. Low near 30F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Sat 2% 32° 56° Sat Saturday 56°/32° A few clouds. Highs in the mid 50s and lows in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 07:38:52 AM Sunset: 06:16:29 PM Humidity: 48% Wind: SE @ 7 mph UV Index: 4 Moderate Saturday Night A few clouds from time to time. Low 32F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Sun 3% 35° 56° Sun Sunday 56°/35° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 50s and lows in the mid 30s. Chance of Rain: 3% Sunrise: 07:39:57 AM Sunset: 06:15:18 PM Humidity: 50% Wind: SSE @ 7 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Sunday Night A few clouds. Low around 35F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business