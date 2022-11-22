The old City Market at First Street and Rood Avenue won’t be standing much longer.
Richmark Companies, the developer of the project, plans to knock down the former supermarket and replace it with a 256-unit apartment complex called “The Junction.”
Richmark Companies Vice President of Real Estate Development Adam Frazier provided an update on the project to the Grand Junction Downtown Development Authority (DDA) and the Downtown Business Improvement District (BID) at their monthly meeting last week at the 750 Main Growl Conference Room.
“(Recently) we executed a contract with Shaw (Construction), so that was the end of the big paperwork,” Frazier said. “We have a demo permit in hand as of today from the state and the county. … We should have a building permit depending on vacation schedules over at the county. We should have a permit pretty soon.”
Frazier then said Shaw Construction will erect fences around the property sometime soon and demolition will begin shortly after — potentially on the first day of December.
A groundbreaking ceremony has been tentatively set for Dec. 7.
“We’re super-excited,” Frazier said. “I think most of the boring stuff’s done. Now we get to have some fun and build this thing.”
The total cost of the project has been estimated at $68 million, with the DDA contributing $3.5 million over 10 years.
The project is anticipated to take more than two years to complete.
EXTENSION FOR TAYLOR
DDA Executive Director Brandon Stam gave an update on El Jet’s Cantina and Sky Outpost, future developments at Dos Rios Park. Jen Taylor is the proprietor of both businesses.
The DDA has agreed to reimburse Taylor $125,000 for dirt work at the site because it’s in a floodplain.
First, Taylor must receive a CO (certification of occupancy) for both before being reimbursed.
Originally, the deadline for Taylor to provide the COs and provide receipts of the dirt work was Dec. 31, 2023.
However, an extension was approved Thursday morning, pushing Taylor’s deadline to Dec. 31, 2025.
“Essentially, she’s partnering more closely with May Riegler (Properties), who’s the other developer at Dos Rios, so that’s the process of her projects,” Stam said.
“I think one of the positive developments of it is that I think it’ll feel more seamless and she’s working with them on a hotel in that area, as well, so I feel like her project will feel more seamless with what they’re doing there. I think that’s a positive development, but it certainly adds a little bit more to her timeline.”
DOWNTOWN VISITATION
Grand Junction Downtown Event Coordinator Kyra Seppie provided a slideshow presentation analyzing the downtown area’s visitation throughout the year, dividing the data into four three-month periods and using last year’s October through December data to round out the year and serve as a future comparison to how visitation pans out this winter.
From January through March, downtown had about 624,000 visits by 213,900 visitors with an average dwell time of 204 minutes.
The overwhelming majority of visitors hailed from Grand Junction, Palisade or Fruita.
From April through June, downtown had about 757,100 visits by 271,200 visitors with an average dwell time of 204 minutes.
Saturdays drew the largest crowds.
This time of year also saw an increase in visitation by people from Craig, Durango, Aspen and Moab, Utah.
From July through September, downtown had about 765,000 visits by 275,000 visitors with an average dwell time of 197 minutes.
While overall visitation increased during this time period, the number of out-of-town visitors decreased.
Last October through December, there were about 241,900 visitors, with an average dwell time of 216 minutes.
The Parade of Lights on Dec. 4 was the peak day all year for downtown visitation with about 35,000 visits.
A notable statistic Seppie identified in the data was that the average disposable income for visitors during the first nine months of 2022 was a little more than $58,000, a consistent figure across the three three-month periods.
But the average disposable income for visitors last October through December was significantly lower at about $48,000.
“Something I thought was interesting from last year’s data that is interesting to see during the holiday season is the average disposable income was a little bit less than what we’ve been seeing so far this year,” Seppie said.
“It’ll be interesting to see if the same people have the same amount of disposable income when they come out this year.
“This just kind of shows that people who wouldn’t come to town or otherwise shop here during the normal season are coming for Christmas to shop local and support local.”