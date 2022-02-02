Drastic changes will be coming to South Seventh Street in Grand Junction in the near future, even if it takes a few years for those changes to begin.
The property at 630 S. Seventh St. has been owned by Enstrom Candies as a storage space. Enstrom recently entered a five-year leaseback on the property, meaning its time there will last, at maximum, another half-decade.
Once Enstrom moves out, whether that’s in late 2026 or any time earlier, Situs Real Estate will be moving in to transform the property.
On Dec. 27, 2021, Situs Real Estate, which is based in Denver and owns and manages properties around the Denver metro area and surrounding markets, bought the 48,000-square-foot facility and parking lot for $3.35 million.
“We’ve liked the Grand Junction corridor for quite some time,” Situs Real Estate President Hugo Weinberger said.
“In the long-term, we see a portion of the site, the area where the building is, to remain and maybe be repurposed into a mixed-use building or a creative office, and another portion of the site, which has, for years, been more or less an unused parking lot, to be redeveloped to its highest and best use, which we think would make sense to be multi-family apartment units.”
Once Situs Real Estate arrives in Grand Junction, it will be the company’s first foray into other regions of Colorado beyond the Front Range.
Weinberger said the Western Slope’s continued population growth, the rise of multi-family apartment complexes in the area and Enstrom’s temporary stewardship of the property were all factors in the decision to take the company west.
“Some of our partners who we work with closely in that market had been working on the property or potentially buying the property for a little while. They brought us into the fold and we were able to get it under contract and close,” Weinberger said.
“In general, we like the Western Slope a lot and think that it’s going to continue to experience population growth. It’s going to continue to get more exciting with new projects coming online, especially around downtown and the schools and the hospital. It’s a market that we’re excited to grow.”
The property, which once housed Startek, is in an opportunity zone, which was a provision in the 2017 federal tax reform bill to spur investment in underserved areas. The zones allow investors to defer capital gains taxes if they reinvest the profits or real estate sales into the zones. The taxes can be waived after 10 years.
Situs Real Estate isn’t the first company to attempt to turn the property into a multi-family housing complex. The property was under contract by S2E Technologies, based in Ontario, Canada, in December 2019, with the intent of developing the space into a 200-unit apartment complex.
However, in March 2021, Ray Rickard, a RE/MAX 4000 broker associate who oversees the property, confirmed to The Daily Sentinel that S2E Technologies couldn’t secure the funding needed to bring the project to fruition.
“That was right at the start of the pandemic when no one knew what was going to happen with (rental properties),” Rickard told the Sentinel at the time. “Chalk it up to another victim of COVID-19.”
Nine months later, Situs Real Estate secured a space that has long been seen as a potentially ideal spot for an apartment complex near downtown Grand Junction.
“We like the area just south of downtown and the Seventh Street corridor in general,” Weinberger said. “I think it’s something that is a major north-south artery through the city. We like its long-term potential while knowing, for the foreseeable future, we have a good tenant in place.”
