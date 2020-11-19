Despite Mesa County’s preference, Colorado voters approved a proposition establishing a paid family leave program.
Proposition 118 asked if there should be a state fund established that would guarantee paid family and medical leave for workers in Colorado. The statewide measure passed by 15 percentage points but was unpopular in Mesa County, with 56% of the electorate saying, “No.”
Now, opponents and those in the business community are learning to live with it.
“It wasn’t a surprise that it passed. We were outspent, outgunned. It was a real David vs. Goliath situation,” said Diane Schwenke, president and CEO of the Grand Junction Area Chamber of Commerce, a vocal opponent of the measure. “Now, we’re going to focus on the legislation. We’ll work on that and help with the bill process.”
The proposition guarantees up to 12 weeks of paid time off in medical and family emergencies for workers.
In order to funnel money into the fund, there will be a 0.9% premium on an employee’s salary with the employee and employer evenly splitting the bill. The premium, which could grow to 1.2% by 2025, will begin to be collected in 2023 and employees can start utilizing the program the next year.
Opponents claimed that the premium would put an unnecessary burden on businesses.
Some proponents understand that concern but don’t think it will be a major issue.
“The biggest problem for any small business would be to lose the employee,” said Scott Beilfuss, who lost as the Democratic opponent to Republican Janice Rich in the race for House District 55.
Aaron Young, CEO of the GPS mapping company Kaart, is optimistic about the measure and mentioned how his company is no stranger to the program.
“I don’t think it’s going to impact us much because we have employees in other states where it exists like Washington and California,” Young said. “I think it’s a good thing to have.”
Restaurant owners, however, are more wary.
Jim Jeffryes, owner of Kannah Creek Brewing Co., said that it adds another layer of bureaucracy. He, like Schwenke, thinks the concept of paid family leave is a good idea but wasn’t a fan of the proposition — especially given how restaurants have been affected by the pandemic.
“Even in good times, we operate at about a 5% margin, so this is going to hit hard,” he said.
Beilfuss thinks the pandemic only amplifies the need for the program. He said his daughter is in an unpaid quarantine period and is a example of someone who can benefit from the program in the future.
“Now’s the time to do it because of the pandemic,” he said.
Because it passed, Schwenke said that the chamber will advocate for local businesses and ensure that they aren’t hurt by the program. Despite her reservations with the measure itself, she still believes in the concept of paid family leave.
“I truly hope that it works like they say it will,” Schwenke said.