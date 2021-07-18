While road crews work to transform downtown’s busiest intersection, a Front Range developer is crafting plans to transform one of downtown’s biggest blights.
Richmark Real Estate, a developer from the Front Range, is under contract to acquire the old City Market site at 200 Rood Ave. and a neighboring parcel, with an eye toward building hundreds of apartments. Not only will this add more housing downtown but it also activates a long-dead property, both top issues for local leaders.
“Realistically, this isn’t going to be affordable housing. But I am excited for this,” said Grand Junction City Council member Abe Herman, who has been a vocal advocate for more housing. “This is the kind of development you want in downtown.”
The 200,980 square foot City Market parcel would become the apartment building and a parking lot, while the the 12,525 square foot parcel at 327 N. Second St. would become a parking lot, based on early plans.
On July 8, vice president of development Adam Frazier presented preliminary ideas for a sizeable apartment complex to the Downtown Development Authority.
“We like to think we add value to the communities we work in, so we want to add high-density housing to downtown Grand Junction. It’s a beautiful and vibrant part of town and there’s no need for commercial competition there,” Frazier said. “This is going to be a spot for people who want a modern lifestyle choice downtown.”
Richmark, a Greeley-based company, has developed snazzy properties throughout Colorado. In its home city, it developed a Doubletree Hotel and an upscale apartment building. It also helped transform a blighted part of Fort Collins into The Exchange, a community hangout spot in the city with with places to eat and drink.
So how did a Front Range developer find its way out here?
Richmark hired Shaw Construction to work on Six Canyon Apartments, a housing complex in Glenwood Springs with units renting for $1,800 to $2,200 a month. It was Richmark’s first venture to this side of the Rocky Mountains. That partnership brought Frazier and others to Grand Junction more frequently, where they learned of the property and met Mike Park, a broker with Coldwell Banker Commercial Properties for the old City Market property.
While the location, which was vacated in January, 2019, has developed a reputation of being a rundown eyesore, Richmark saw something else.
“We see this as one of the last pieces for your downtown,” Frazier said. “It’s a vibrant area. What stuck out to me is that Main Street allows people to meander and it’s inviting. With this project, we’d hope to provide the door to what the city and DDA have created.”
Richmark’s visions include adding between 200 to 260 units. These would be mostly studio apartments and one bedrooms, with some two-bedroom units. Frazier told the DDA that these units would be geared toward single young adults and young couples. Frazier said rent would probably range from $1,000-$1,300 per month.
PART OF THE HOUSING PORTFOLIO
Should this project come to fruition, it would help address the housing issue that many in the area are focused on.
While June finished with more available homes on the real estate market than May, according to the most recent Bray Report on real estate in Mesa County, that increase was still marginal. This in turn can force more people to look for rentals, which strains that market, too.
Bringing in more housing has been a goal for the DDA for some time, now. Other projects include the future additions of The Eddy, a housing development of around 90 units at Las Colonias, The Lofts on Grand, a project at 950 and 1020 Grand Ave., and potential development at the site of the old White Hall at Sixth Street and White Avenue.
“The DDA is excited about the prospect of the former City Market site becoming housing as it will help fill the need for downtown housing while also activating the gateway to Downtown. Richmark brings a lot of experience and a track record of great projects so they seem like a great fit for this site,” Brandon Stam, DDA executive director, said in a statement. “Adding another 200-plus units will create more demand for restaurants, retailers and service providers. Additionally, the activation of this blighted entry to downtown could really transform the vibe of that area in a positive way.”
A LONG WAY TO GO
All of this sounds great — more housing to alleviate Grand Junction’s swelling rental market and more money in the economy. So what’s the catch?
Well, the Richmark project hasn’t even reached its infancy stages.
First off, Richmark doesn’t officially own the property. Second, Frazier believes that these projects are only successful when the community buys in. So it needs to establish a partnership with the city and DDA, Frazier said.
Community support is the biggest hurdle Richmark faces, Frazier said, so that’s top priority now.
If both happen as soon as possible, then Richmark would still need to whip up designs and secure financing for the project. It’s worth noting that construction costs are much higher now than in 2019 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. After both of those, there would still be tons of red tape to go through before even breaking ground.
If everything runs as smooth as possible, Frazier guesses that plans for the complex would be ready by the end of this year or early next year. Then, ground would break in Summer 2022 with residents moving in by Fall 2023.
“But that’s a perfect world, it’s probably not going to happen like that,” Frazier said. “We think we have something good here and we hope the community agrees with us. If there’s anyone who wants this, I’d urge them to reach out to their leaders.”