Pursuit of adding a hub for international business in western Colorado is being put on hold.
When complete, the Foreign Trade Zone (FTZ) will be a place for international trade and business to be conducted while utilizing tax breaks. It would take the shape as a building with about 1,500 square feet at the Grand Junction Regional Airport.
Early stages of development for the FTZ were nearly complete before the COVID-19 pandemic hit in March, which has stretched local and state funds thin. Now, the process is paused until early to mid 2021.
“We got approval from the U.S. Customs and Border Protection. The building is designed and we were ready to break ground. All we need is the funding,” said Robin Brown, executive director of the Grand Junction Economic Partnership. “The unfortunate thing is the cost of construction is so high because it needs to be treated as a customs office.”
A FTZ provides marquee services. If a business imports goods to make for export, it pays no tariffs.
If a business imports goods to sell domestically, there’s a delay in tariff payments so it can create a cash flow and there would be no payment needed for the merchandise processing fee, Brown said.
“It’s not only for Grand Junction,” she added. “The region benefits from this. If you’re a 90-minute drive from the airport, Glenwood Springs or Montrose, your business benefits from this.”
The project is a collaboration between GJEP, the Grand Junction Area Chamber of Commerce and the Grand junction Regional Airport. It would cost around $1.8 million, chamber CEO and President Diane Schwenke estimated.
Because a decent amount of those funds would come from local and state government, the FTZ has been moved down the priority list as Colorado tries to climb out of the COIVD-19-induced recession.
FTZs, in some aspects, need to be treated as a customs office that welcomes international commercial flights, even though it will only welcome international private flights.
The stipulations that the building needs to meet include bulletproof glass, a holding area and an incinerator in case a passenger brought food, Brown said. That’s why the cost of construction is so high.
The proposal could expire soon but since the project has all of its ducks in a row, submitting another proposal will be easy, Brown said.
The timeline for the project is murky, especially given Mesa County’s recent spike in COVID-19 cases. But if recovery goes well, the project can resume in a few months.
“If it wasn’t for the pandemic, we would have broken ground,” Brown said. “Right now, financially, everyone is stretched so thin.”