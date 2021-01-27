City documents show that the Mesa Mall filed for a site plan review to rework a unit for a national retailer — Dick’s Sporting Goods.
“The Mall is doing this project and Dick’s is proposing to be the tenant,” said Scott Peterson, senior planner with the City of Grand Junction. “Nothing’s final, though.”
The project, named “Dick’s Sporting Goods,” was filed in April 2020 and approved two months later.
Demolition of what was a Herberger’s department store is already underway. The plan is to reduce the unit’s area from about 72,000 square feet to 55,550. The areas most affected will be the parking lot and front of the store, Peterson said.
Caitlyn Love, speaking on behalf of Mesa Mall, told The Daily Sentinel on Monday that they could not comment on specifics. However, the Mall will be sending out a news release on the matter “later this week,” Love said.
The plan will also include outside benches and bike racks. Outside organizations such as the Colorado Department of Transportation, Ute Water and Mesa County Building Department had no objections to the plan, according to city documents.
While signs point to Dick’s being the new tenant, it’s not final.
This situation is similar to selling a house. A landlord renovating a house could plan to sell it to one couple but might change their mind after the project is complete, Peterson explained.
If this does come to fruition, it could be a boost for Mesa Mall. A Dillard’s location was supposed to open in 2020. Similar to Dick’s, that began with the demolition of an old Sears. Construction on Dillard’s was delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
It remains to be seen if that will be the case here. “There’s not a lot of commercial development going on right now because of COVID,” Peterson said.
Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc. is an American sporting goods retail company, based in Coraopolis, Pennsylvania. The company was established in 1948, and has approximately 850 stores and 30,000 employees, as of 2018. Dick’s is the nation’s largest sporting goods retailer, and it is listed on the Fortune 500.