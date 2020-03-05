Dillard’s is on track to open at the Mesa Mall in the third quarter of this year, despite what some may have heard around town.
Mesa Mall General Manager Paul Petersen addressed rumors that the Arkansas-based fashion retailer was withdrawing from the area and abandoning its project at the mall.
“In regards to Dillard’s not coming to Mesa Mall, those rumors are false,” Petersen wrote in an email. “We are excited to welcome Dillard’s at Mesa Mall in 2020.”
Dillard’s spokeswoman Julie Johnson Guymon also confirmed the store was moving forward in Grand Junction and pointed to a Feb. 25 report on the company’s fourth-quarter performance and fiscal year results.
In the report, the company confirmed that it planned to open the Mesa Mall location later this year in addition to a store in Orem, Utah, in 2021.
“Dillard’s has announced plans to open a new store at Mesa Mall in Grand Junction, Colorado during the third quarter of 2020 (105,000 square feet),” the report read. “The company has also announced plans to open a new store at University Place in Orem, Utah in the Spring of 2021 (160,000 square feet). Both opportunities arose from peer closures at those centers.”
Dilliard’s announced its plans to open a Grand Junction store at the Mesa Mall in February 2019. The news came roughly three months after Sears — a mall anchor tenant that opened prior to the mall itself — had closed.
The project included demolishing the 77,000-square-foot Sears structure, which has already taken place. Johnson Guymon previously told The Daily Sentinel that it’s common for Dillard’s to demolish and rebuild when entering a new area.
By comparison, of the mall’s other anchor tenants, only Target is larger at 116,950 square feet. JC Penney is at 100,332 square feet and Cabela’s is 75,330 square feet. The Herberger’s space is 80,835.
When the store opens, likely in late summer or fall, it will be the eighth location for Dillard’s in Colorado. The other seven are on the Front Range. Dillard’s has 257 locations and 28 clearance stores in 29 states along with an internet store.
When Sears closed in November 2019, it left the mall without three anchor tenants. Herberger’s department store closed in 2018 when its parent company closed hundreds of locations across the country. Sports Authority closed in 2016 after the company filed for bankruptcy.
Both stores largely sat vacant aside from some seasonal businesses. HomeGoods, a discount home furnishings store, recently announced last month that it would open in the mall in the old Sports Authority location.