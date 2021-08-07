With construction nearly complete, the new Dillard’s store at the Mesa Mall is looking at an October opening.
The company, which brands itself as a upscale department store that is based in Little Rock, Arkansas, is now looking to hire employees for the Grand Junction store.
There will be 10 days this month that perspective employees can apply and interview for positions.
Positions include sales associates, store support (dock and housekeeping) and customer service.
Employee interviews will take place at Dillard’s entrance at the mall where desks and tables will be set up, starting on Tuesday Aug. 10.
According to a Dillard’s spokesperson, the company will be hiring around 80 new employees with most being full-time positions.
The interview schedule is as follows:
n Aug. 10-11 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
n Aug. 12-13 (Thursday-Friday) from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
n Aug. 14 (Saturday) from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
n Aug. 17-18 (Tuesday-Wednesday) from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
n Aug. 19-20 (Thursday-Friday) from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
n Aug. 21 (Saturday) from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Dillard’s announced in February 2019 that it would be coming to Grand Junction, and building a new store where the old 77,000 square foot Sear’s outlet was demolished.
Construction on the new 105,000-square-foot Dillard’s started but was delayed when the pandemic hit in March 2020.
Dillard’s will be one of three new tenants at the mall.
Dick’s Sporting Goods is currently hiring up to 50 part-time and full-time employees for its anticipated opening later this month.
The sporting goods store is set to move into the revamped space that was once home to Herberger’s department store.
The sporting goods store will be about 55,000- square-feet, which is smaller than the former Herberger’s, which was 72,000-square-feet.
HomeGoods, a roughly 24,000 square foot home furnishing store, moved into the old Sports Authority location at the mall and opened for business on March 11.