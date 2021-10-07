The Frank Bregar Orchestra filled the Mesa Mall air with the sounds of big-band swing as Bruce and Tanya Marvin danced in vintage outfits to the amusement of those anticipating what was about to come.
Beneath an arch of black and white balloons stood Grand Junction Mayor Chuck McDaniel, joining Bill Dillard III, the grandson of Dillard’s founder William Dillard, and others with the department store chain.
Finally, more than two and a half years after the Mesa Mall announced Dillard’s would be joining its lineup, the store held its ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday, officially welcoming hundreds of Grand Valley shoppers inside.
McDaniel declared Oct. 6 “Dillard’s Day” in Grand Junction.
“It’s been several years since we’ve opened a store, and there’s been a little bit of drama going on in the world since the last time we opened one,” said Dillard III, who’s also a senior vice president with the company and referred to as “B3” by his peers. “There were some dark days. You still have to believe in brick and mortar and we do, and we not only believe in it in general, we really believe in it here in Grand Junction. This is a great, growing community, very tight-knit. It’s good-sized.”
With the closest Dillard’s stores hundreds of miles to the east or west, Dillard said Grand Junction is an ideal spot for the company’s newest store.
“It’s several hours to Denver and several hours to Salt Lake. It’s perfect for us,” he said.
The Arkansas-based fashion, cosmetics and home furnishing retailer’s approximately 100,000-square-foot store’s official opening continues the mall’s recent resurgence. The department store HomeGoods opened in March and the sports retailer Dick’s Sporting Goods opened in late August.
Dillard’s store Manager Carlos Torres moved to the valley from Pueblo two months ago and has quickly formed a rapport with his associates while adjusting to life on the other side of the Rockies.
That rapport helped in the process of prepping the store for this day since he arrived.
“Honestly, it took a lot of long hours, a lot of 7 a.m.’s to 8 p.m.’s seven days a week, and that’s what’s been amazing,” Torres said. “I’ve only been a part of my team for about two months, but I feel like I’ve known them forever. We’ve really gotten a chance to gel and bond and get to know each other. We were relaxed. We were working in tennis shoes and shorts and just getting the store ready.
“We thought we’d never get here, but you know what? It all pulled together Friday (for the store’s soft opening). My associates deserve all the credit because they’ve been putting in the long hours along with myself.”
Including Torres, this Dillard’s store — Colorado’s seventh — employs 98 people.
All hands have needed to be on deck since Friday, when the store held its soft opening without all the jazz. The first 300 customers on Friday received swag bags with gift cards up to $50.
The special offers for customers only increased Wednesday.
Around the store were balloons tethered to plaques featuring QR codes that shoppers can scan to enter for a chance at prizes. Through Sunday, all purchases will come with a gift courtesy of the store.
Dillard’s efforts to make its newest community of shoppers feel welcome have seemingly paid off.
“To see the smiles on customers’ faces, their excitement, their joy, to see the store completely full, it’s gratifying,” Torres said. “Today, all the hard work that my associates put in (is paying off). They’re all local, my managers, they’re all local. The gratification is seeing the smiles on everyone’s faces and that we’re fully staffed, because that was a goal that we wanted to accomplish to make sure that we provided the right level of service to our consumers.
“I think it’s great to be part of the community.”