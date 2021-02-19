School District 51 students interested in certain industries were given a clearer career path on Thursday.
Grand Junction High School at 1400 N. Fifth St., and the Career Center, 2935 North Ave., will welcome P-TECH programming beginning next school year.
P-TECH, which stands for Pathways in Technology Early College High School, allows high school students to earn an associate’s degree through Western Colorado Community College — free of tuition — concurrently as they pursue a high school diploma.
Students at GJHS can opt to pursue information technology or medical experience, while any high school student in District 51 can pursue construction at the Career Center.
“At Grand Junction High School, we really pride ourselves on having an array of choices for students,” Jared Burek, assistant principal at GJHS, said at a Thursday press conference. “We’re very excited the expansion of these P-TECH programs provides Grand Junction High School the opportunity to have these choices for our students.”
In 2019, Central High School, at 550 Warrior Way, became the first school in Western Colorado to adopt P-TECH.
At GJHS, students can enroll in associate’s programs for information and communication technology, medical laboratory technology, medical office assistant and veterinary technology. For the medical fields, students will work closely with professionals from Community Hospital, 2351 G Road.
Meanwhile, IT students will work closely with ProVelocity, a computer consulting company at 2793 Skyline Court.
At the Career Center, students can enroll in programs for construction electrical, construction technology, electric lineworker, and land surveying and geometrics. Students in these programs will work alongside professionals with FCI Constructors, 3070 Interstate 70 Business Loop, Building A.
Cam Wyatt, principal at the Career Center, could hardly contain his excitement about the new partnership. The Career Center has fostered a construction program for decades and Wyatt believes this will open up even more opportunities for students in a booming industry.
“Career Center produces skilled labor, while P-TECH produces highly skilled labor by providing hands-on experience. It’s a more robust learning experience, covers more bases and is more work,” Wyatt said. “We’re talking about educating the whole kid. They’re going to be prepared, polite, professional and productive. That’s what we call the four Ps.”
Adults aren’t the only ones who are excited either.
Emma Rose, 17, is a senior at Grand Junction High. Although she isn’t enrolled in P-TECH, she’s been taking classes at WCCC that are parallel to what students can enroll in next school year.
Rose has gained experience in emergency response, medical office assistance and being a certified nurse’s assistant.
“With taking WCCC classes, I have earned 16 college credits. I will be graduating in May with 30 college credits,” Rose said. “I think this P-TECH program will be super beneficial and help people get that head start that they’re looking for.”
In the future, District 51 and WCCC plan to add more P-TECH programs.
Interested students can find applications on their school’s websites or reach out to Cheri Taylor, District 51 Career and College Readiness director, via email at cheryl.taylor@d51schools.org.