More than $50,000 in educational scholarships from Delta-Montrose Electric Association is now available for local students and adults pursuing higher education. The co-op’s annual scholarship program’s deadline to apply is March 1, 2023. Applicants must be dependents of a DMEA member or members themselves.
“At DMEA, our purpose is to power and unite our communities. Taken in the literal sense, our poles and wires connect our communities and light up local homes and businesses, but our purpose means so much more than that. Through our scholarship program, we also power bright futures for the many generations to come,” said Kent Blackwell, DMEA interim CEO and chief technology officer.
DMEA offers a variety of scholarships to support students pursuing both traditional and non-traditional education:
n $3,000 High School Graduate: Awarded to one graduate from Cedaredge, Olathe, a non-traditional school in either Delta County or Montrose County, two graduates from Delta High School, two graduates from North Fork High School, and three graduates from Montrose High School.
n $2,000 Continuing Education: Awarded to three students who are enrolled full-time in an accredited post-high school educational institution.
n $2,000 Colorado Mesa University, Montrose Campus: Awarded to two students who are planning to attend or are currently enrolled full-time in Colorado Mesa University at the Montrose campus.
n $2,000 Technical College of the Rockies: Awarded to two students who are planning to attend or are currently enrolled full-time in the Technical College of the Rockies.
n $2,000 Line Worker: Awarded to two students enrolled in a line worker school. Preference points will be given to applicants who are DMEA members or dependents of DMEA members.
n $3,000 Guzman Energy Character Award: Awarded to one high school graduate planning to enroll full-time in a college university, community college or vocational/technical school who demonstrates superb strength of character.
DMEA awards all scholarships based on academic performance, extracurricular and community activities, future goals and an assigned essay.
Incomplete or late applications cannot be considered. Applicants must be dependents of a DMEA member or a member themselves.