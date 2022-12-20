More than $50,000 in educational scholarships from Delta-Montrose Electric Association is now available for local students and adults pursuing higher education. The co-op’s annual scholarship program’s deadline to apply is March 1, 2023. Applicants must be dependents of a DMEA member or members themselves.

“At DMEA, our purpose is to power and unite our communities. Taken in the literal sense, our poles and wires connect our communities and light up local homes and businesses, but our purpose means so much more than that. Through our scholarship program, we also power bright futures for the many generations to come,” said Kent Blackwell, DMEA interim CEO and chief technology officer.