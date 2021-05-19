The Fruita Fall Festival is back for its 106th iteration, the Fruita Area Chamber of Commerce announced in a Tuesday news release.
The event will take place Sept. 24-26, and will feature an array of events, live music acts and ways for guests to immerse themselves in the Grand Valley’s culture.
Last year’s event was condensed into Fruita Fall Weekend, which featured only some elements of Fall Fest and featured only local vendors. In an effort to emphasize local businesses, no out-of-state vendor applications will be accepted until after July 1, and Fruita Chamber members will receive a 20% discount on their booth fees.
“We strive to support local and know how important this event is to our community,” Kayla Brown, executive director of the Fruita Chamber, said in the release. “We are excited to bring back the festival and hope the community is just as thrilled for the return of the Fruita Fall Festival!”
This year’s title sponsors are Alpine Bank and Family Health West.
The weekend kicks off on Sept. 24 with the Fall Fest Brew Fest, a showcase of local breweries, at Civic Center Park, 325 E. Aspen Ave. Anyone who purchases their Brew Fest tickets will be granted early access into the beer garden. At 5:30 p.m., The Outhouse Races begin followed by live music from the Gerry Goodman Band and headliner the Dead Cowboys. Late Friday afternoon is the Grand Valley Beard Rally and bluegrass headliner Straygrass, according to the release.
The Lion’s Club Breakfast at Circle Park, 125 W. Aspen Ave. starts Saturday’s festivities, and is followed by the Fruita Farmers Market from 8:30 a.m. - noon at Reed Park, 250 S. Elm St. Later, the Fall Fest Parade will take over downtown Fruita.
There will also be a cornhole tournament followed by the Baking and Canning Contest. All contestants will have the opportunity to have their recipes added to the Fruita Fall Festival cookbook. Anyone buying those cookbooks should know their money stays local by going straight into the Fruita Chamber’s scholarship fund, which benefits Fruita high school students.
Saturday music acts also include The Rocky Mountain Ramblers and the Gunny String Band. The marquee acts that night include Southside Highway and headliner Jerrod Niemann.
The festival technically ends Saturday, but festivities continue Sunday. The Chrome and Brews Car Show hosted by 96.1 K-Star at Reed Park.
For more information and for applications, visit fruitafallfestival.com stay up to date on their social media, @fruitafallfestival.