Fourteen years ago, Matt Bollig opened Grassroots Cycles, a bicycle shop to serve the Grand Valley.
During the ensuing years, he had ambitions of adding a cafe to the shop, providing a space for not only bike lovers but the community in general to hang out in a casual environment. In late May, those ambitions were finally realized.
Attached to Grassroots Cycles at the corner of Colorado Avenue and South Fourth Street is Roots Gastrohub, an eatery featuring indoor and outdoor seating areas. The cafe opened May 26.
“It’s been amazing,” said Erin Allard, who co-owns Roots Gastrohub with Bollig. “Our community support has really blown us away. We strategically didn’t overly market for our opening because we wanted our staff to have a chance to learn. We know how Grand Junction is with new businesses and we’re grateful that we’ve had the support that we’ve had and feel like we have created the community space that we intended. We wanted the feel to be everyone going to their friend’s backyard to hang out with really good quality food.”
The hub hasn’t received a license to serve alcohol, so until then, it will focus on its espresso bar. Allard said Roots Gastrohub is the only establishment on the Western Slope to serve drinks from Happy Lucky’s Teahouse in Fort Collins.
“Our menu is an à la carte concept, so you order a sandwich, it just comes with a sandwich, but if you’re hungry and want more chips or cole slaw or some blistered shishito peppers, then you choose how hungry you are,” Allard said. “You can have an $8 breakfast burrito if you want, but you can also make that a $17 breakfast burrito.”
TRAIL LIFE
OPENING SOON
Trail Life Brewing at 436 Main St. has established July 27 as its targeted day for grand opening.
The new brewery that will share the former Twisted Turtle building with Gear Junction was originally set to open in late June, but the work needed to open it to the public couldn’t be completed by the end of the month.
However, Trail Life Brewing owner Ryan Dutch said the work being done now is to put some “finishing touches” on the project. This week, all of the final electrical, ventilation and plumbing work was completed, clearing the way for Dutch and others working on the brewery to begin cleaning their tanks and preparing them for brewing.
“Hopefully, we can start brewing next week. We’re that close,” Dutch said. “We still have a few more things, but we’re pretty darn close to being able to brew beer. We’re doing all the finishing touches in here, fixing the tables, our bartop’s done, we’re finishing out all the finishing touches here. In the kitchen, we’ve been making food and dialing in all the recipes, and we have pretty much our whole menu ready to go. The kitchen’s about there.”
Dutch said the brewery has been approved to sell alcohol at the local and federal levels. All that’s left is for the state to approve Trail Life Brewing’s liquor license. Dutch is confident that Colorado will do so by the targeted opening date.
“We have to give it a date,” Dutch said. “If it’s this vague, nebulous cloud that we don’t have a date on, we’re always going to allow it to keep getting pushed back, so that’s our day.”
LOKI MOVING
Loki Outdoor Shop is relocating from its current location at 445 Colorado Ave. to Gear Junction’s previous location at 537 Main St.
“For years, we’ve been looking to try to get up on to Main Street,” said Loki manager Stephen Verdieck. “There’s just a lot more foot traffic up here. Even just sitting around, you can see that there’s more people moving on the street on Main vs. Colorado. As much as we love our Colorado location and we want to be able to make Colorado bigger, it’s not Main Street.”
Verdieck said that a benefit of the new location beyond foot traffic will be having twice as much floorspace, allowing the store to expand its offerings and bring in more outdoor-related items to display and sell.
He said he’s hopeful that Loki will be open to the public at its new location by the end of July.
“We’re just working on doing some small things and then it’s just a matter of determining how to display, so hopefully, by the end of this month, we’ll be fully operational here,” Verdieck said. “Ideally, we’ve got the place painted, so it’s just a matter of getting infrastructure in and getting everything moved from one shop to the other and determining what, if anything, we’re going to leave over there, what we’re going to bring over here, so on and so forth.”