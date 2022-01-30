Mario Calderone struggled with feet ailments at a young age.
So it was only a natural next step to want to help other people with their feet trouble.
Born in Albuquerque, New Mexico, Calderone made Grand Junction his home in 1966. Calderone said he wore corrective shoes when he was 6 years old for flat feet. By the time he was in high school, the problem had corrected itself, and he saw the benefits of wearing the right footwear.
Calderone also remembers an experience in 1978 when he was trying to buy a pair of shoes and no one could help him out. His journey eventually led him to a part-time job after school, working for Bill Marek while attending Grand Junction High School. Calderone said he enjoyed working at Marek’s Comfort Shoes and learned a lot during that time. Then he became an apprentice for two orthopedic surgeons.
At that time, foot problems were handled through holistic medicine. Holistic medicine, by Calderone’s definition, is “putting the body together with the conjunction with other disciplines.”
This entailed the chiropractor, doctor and orthopedic shoe technicians working together rather than separately, he explained.
Calderone decided he wanted to become a pedorthist (“one who studies the science of feet”) or orthopedic shoe technician, which are often used interchangeably.
He attended Indiana’s Ball State University to receive certification, then returned to Grand Junction to take over Marek’s business.
“I’m trained mechanically, not medically,” said Calderone, owner of Shoe Designs, 648 Main St. “If your feet are out of alignment, I will fix the alignment. I use a corrective shoe to avoid an operation.”
Calderone said he has helped those who were told they would never walk again though the use of corrective footwear and tries to be preventive in nature in his care of his patients so they can avoid unnecessary surgeries and complications.
Changes do not happen overnight, and clients must wear the corrective footwear regularly, he said.
Calderone said he has helped people diagnosed by surgeons with little hope of recovery, as well as patients just experiencing foot pain.
Calderone said the greatest reward he receives is seeing people walking again who were once in wheelchairs.
Many things have changed in the four decades he has been in the business.
For starters, there were no such thing as diabetic or orthopedic shoes. Diabetic shoes were introduced in 1996 to help reduce the possibility of amputations and ulcers.
Shortcuts were made later and extra insoles were then deemed as helping diabetics.
Calderone said he has been frustrated sometimes with physicians when he feels they are too quick to recommend surgery rather than corrective measures.
There are benefits of being in the business for 40 years, such as having generational patients.
Calderone said he has a lot of mothers, daughters and granddaughters come in together, and some fathers and sons receive his services.
Trained orthopedic technicians are rare nowadays, he said.
“Fitted shoewear is a lost art,” Calderone said. “Everything we carry supports and stabilizes the foot 100%. I’m the only shoe fitter left in Grand Junction and the Western Slope. There are only a few left in Denver.”
He is optimistic that fitted shoes will return now that Colorado Mesa University offers classes in biomechanics and kinesiology.
Similar to doctor’s making house calls, Calderone would visit his patients at their residences, nursing homes or hospital, until the COVID pandemic began.
Grand Junction resident Molly Lather has visited Shoe Designs for many years.
“He treats his customers very well and makes sure they get what they need and is very attentive to what customers need to feel better,” Lather said.