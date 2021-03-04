The Edgewater Brewery, 905 Struthers Ave., is up for sale.
Jim Jeffryes, who co-owns Edgewater and Kannah Creek with his wife, Bernadette, confirmed the news to The Daily Sentinel.
It was first listed for sale on the website LoopNet on May 15, 2020.
“We’re selling it because my wife and I are looking to retire,” Jim Jeffryes said.
He his wife are only selling Edgewater. Kannah Creek, at 1960 N. 12th St., is not for sale.
The couple has owned the Edgewater parcel since 1998 and tried to get the restaurant off the ground for years. It finally opened in 2013, located just off the shoulder of the Colorado River.
“We would really love to see this area turn into something beautiful,” Bernadette Jeffryes told The Daily Sentinel in 2011.
During the spring and summer, the grass patio is full of locals and tourists sitting underneath tents to enjoy beer, food and warm weather.
But the COVID-19 pandemic came with capacity restrictions, which made the cold months more difficult for breweries than usual, said Shawnee Adelson, executive director of the Colorado Brewers Guild.
Edgewater is listed at $2.7 million and the building is listed at 12,645 square feet. The land itself is about 1.36 acres, according to the LoopNet listing. Overseeing the property is Phil Kubat, a broker with Transworld Commercial Real Estate on the Front Range.
“It’s been difficult to find a buyer because restaurants are in the dumps,” Jim Jeffryes said.
Edgewater isn’t an outlier, either.
Last year saw an alarming amount of breweries close because of the pandemic and that saturates the market, Adelson said.
However, there could be optimism for anyone who wants a beer on the riverside this summer.
“We continue to see breweries open in established markets because of the infrastructure in place,” Adelson said. “Most breweries are bought by people looking to open a brewery.”