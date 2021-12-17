How Delta Airlines pulling out of Grand Junction Regional Airport will affect the airport overall is anyone's guess.
For travelers, Airport Executive Director Angela Padalecki said places served by the Salt Lake City hub for the most part can be served by the Denver and Phoenix hubs, with only slightly more travel time.
"We think those hubs are reasonable alternatives, at least in the immediate term," Padalecki said.
As far as job impacts, airport personnel such as ground handlers serve multiple airlines, Padalecki said.
"What we do know are planes have been full so opportunities for other airlines are there," Padalecki said.
One person who was not thrilled about Delta's leaving town is U.S. Sen. John Hickenlooper of Colorado.
"Delta has been flying for decades from Salt Lake City to Grand Junction, Colorado. They remain 90% full. It's a critical route for Grand Junction. It fits into their economic package in a variety of ways. Just what I've always been told the airlines want to become, an essential part of a local economy. It really is a key travel hub to access to a number of western cities. It's been used 24 years, over millions of customers. And just in the last, this year alone, we've had 80,000 customers flying on that route," Hickenlooper said while questioning Delta Chief of Operations John Laughter at a hearing Wednesday.
"And yet they heard, they very recently announced that the that flight is going to be discontinued. What economic conditions are you considering in terms of making these decisions? And what should state officials, how can we create an environment where this doesn't happen?" Hickenlooper asked Laughter.
Laughter blamed a lack of available pilots, saying, "The one area that we are seeing a labor shortage, and I think it's short-lived, is in our regional pilots. And so as the major airlines are hiring pilots, and because of the fact that in 2020 there was a gap where there was much lower flying, which sort of disrupts the training pipeline in the captain upgrade in the regional world. That’s sort of impacting us at this point."
Laughter also said he doesn't expect the pilot shortage to be a lingering issue, saying, "And so as we look out, we aren't able to serve every place that we would like to. And so I do think that that’s short-lived and we see recovery happening in 2022. And so as always, these cities — we desire to serve them. And so I think that is part of our continual analysis to see when we can get back in there. And we have resumed service to some places that were suspended during the pandemic."
Padalecki said the pilot shortage is an industry-wide problem, with regional carriers losing pilots to major airlines as those airlines look to replace pilots nearing retirement age.
In addition to Grand Junction, Delta is also suspending service in Lincoln, Nebraska and Cody, Wyoming. It's also dropping routes in Detroit, Minneapolis and Indianapolis, among others.
Padalecki said she didn't notice any commonalities among the places Delta pulled out of, and noted United Airlines made a similar tightening recently.
"They pulled a little from all of their hubs," she said.
There isn't any current danger or the airport's other airlines following Delta out the door, Padalecki said. That said, the Grand Junction Regional Air Service Alliance asked Grand Junction City Council on Monday for the ability to use its share of the 3% lodging tax increase approved in 2018 to retain current air service. The ballot language approved by voters enables the alliance to use the funds "for marketing, supporting, and/or arranging for additional direct airline service to and from Grand Junction."
City Council didn't come to a decision on the issue, but Padalecki, who is not a member of the alliance, said in the future those funds could be useful should a similar situation arise.