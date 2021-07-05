Aaron and Allyson Spieler had tons of opportunity in front of them when they decided to start Spieler Media Productions.
After meeting and marrying in the Navy and a year of running a travel blog, they boarded a cruise ship/business conference to network and meet potential clients. But before any of those possibilities could become reality, COVID-19 hit and everything stopped.
A year later, the couple is still getting Spieler Media Productions off the ground. They signed up for West Slope Startup Week to discover new opportunities and learn how to grow their venture.
“We haven’t been in Grand Junction long; we came here because it seems there’s a place for a company like ours,” Allyson said. “I think we’re looking forward to networking and gaining insight from people experienced in the area.”
STARTUP WEEK
West Slope Startup Week is a free, five-day event that runs from July 12-16 and is sponsored by Techstars, a Boulder-based company that provides seed funding to new businesses. Startup Week features keynote speakers, track sessions, networking opportunities and the Greater Colorado Pitch Series, where entrepreneurs can try to sway investors.
Kayleen Cohen, founder of Mtn. Dog Media, has been involved with Startup Week for all three years, though this is the first year in which she has been the lead organizer.
Cohen brewed the idea for Mtn. Dog Media, a digital marketing company, while working as a barista in Boulder. She and a co-worker began pitching to customers and convinced some to offer some seed funding.
Cohen eventually moved to the Steamboat Springs area, an experience that inspired her to get involved with Startup Week.
“It’s easy to get capital support in Boulder. Like, stupid easy,” she said. “But it’s a totally different world out here on the Western Slope. It’s more difficult to have our questions answered and get the resources we need on our own. But if the community bands together, we can be as impactful as Boulder.”
ENTREPRENEURIAL PSYCHOSIS
One hundred people applied to be speakers for Startup Week, and 50 were accepted.
While many of the speakers are stalwarts in the Western Slope business scene, there’s one who wasn’t even born when many of them entered the field.
Veda Gerasimek is a marketing and entrepreneurship student at Colorado Mesa University. At seemingly any event at the Maverick Innovation Center, you can find her rubbing elbows with figureheads in the business community, calling herself the Inna-Veda, and trying to spur entrepreneurial interest in the student body.
“Students have no shortage of ideas, but Innovation Centers have a shortage of students. I wanted to find out why and ‘crack the code’ to make entrepreneurship mainstream on college campuses,” Gerasimek said.
“This talk will be deeply personal and straight from the heart. At a time in my life when I was hearing a lot of ‘no’s,’ entrepreneurship felt like a world of possibility — a world that started with ‘yes, you can try.’ I have dedicated much of my life to making sure students have a place that starts with ‘yes.’ ”
Gerasimek founded a campus club dedicated to building a network of young business minds, and she hopes that her speech will shed light on that.
Her dream venture is to open a comedy club and arcade called Grin & Tonic.
She’s honed in on being an entrepreneur and won’t relent in her pursuit.
“Instead of saying entrepreneurial spirit, I like to say I have ‘entrepreneurial psychosis’ because I dream so big and have to force myself to work backwards,” she said.
THE WHOLE KIT AND CABOODLE
COVID-19 slowed Spieler Media Group’s growth. Instead of taking photos and shooting their own videos for companies, all they could really do was edit footage for others.
Editing pays a lot less than shooting your own footage, Allyson said.
Now that the world is emerging from the pandemic, the Spielers were able to secure work to produce content for the Christi Reece Group.
But for Aaron and Allyson to grow their business, they need to meet more people in the area.
“No one has a strong hold on the media production field out here, so we can fill that need,” Aaron said. “But now we need to meet people and convince them that this is something worth investing in.”
They’ll get plenty of time to do that.
The first three days are held virtually while the final two are in-person events. People from all over the state attend to spread their knowledge.
The event is free. To register, visit techstarsstartup weekwestslope.sched.com.
“I’m a creative person, so I had no idea how to run my own books, crunch numbers, or anything like that,” Cohen said.
“But I was able to learn, and that’s what people will do here. By the end of the week, they’ll learn how to run a payroll, file taxes, creatively market themselves, all of that. This is it. This is the whole kit and caboodle.”