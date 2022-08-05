080422-EquipmentShare-CPT

Christopher Tomlinson/The Daily Sentinel

Joshua Lynch, general manager for EquipmentShare, 719 Arrowest Court in Grand Junction in the works on the new site. EquipmentShare, a construction technology company, was founded in Columbia, Missouri, in 2014, and has since grown to more than 120 branches nationwide.

 Christopher Tomlinson

A Missouri-based construction technology company will soon open its doors to the Grand Valley — and bring 20-30 new jobs with it as a result.

EquipmentShare was founded in Columbia, Missouri, in 2014, and has since grown to more than 120 branches nationwide. On Tuesday, the company will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony at its new Grand Junction location at 719 Arrowcrest Ct.