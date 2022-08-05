Joshua Lynch, general manager for EquipmentShare, 719 Arrowest Court in Grand Junction in the works on the new site. EquipmentShare, a construction technology company, was founded in Columbia, Missouri, in 2014, and has since grown to more than 120 branches nationwide.
A Missouri-based construction technology company will soon open its doors to the Grand Valley — and bring 20-30 new jobs with it as a result.
EquipmentShare was founded in Columbia, Missouri, in 2014, and has since grown to more than 120 branches nationwide. On Tuesday, the company will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony at its new Grand Junction location at 719 Arrowcrest Ct.
The ceremony begins at 11:30 a.m., with guests encouraged to arrive at 11:20 a.m.
EquipmentShare Deputy Director of Communications Meg Judy said that technology unique to the company is what makes its services stand out and that Western Slope construction projects can benefit from this technology.
“We are building the future of construction,” Judy said. “Our big thing is that we’re powered by our own proprietary technology called T3 — which we call the ‘OS (Operating System) of construction’ — and we have the ability where all the verticals of construction can talk to one another. T3 is our really big thing.”
Judy described the thought process that led EquipmentShare executives to opt for an expansion to the Western Slope. This will be the company’s third branch in Colorado, joining Front Range locations in Centennial and Fort Lupton.
“We’re really trying to criss-cross the country,” Judy said. “One of the big things that happens: say we have a contractor who we work really closely with and they’re in Iowa, and they’re like, ‘We love working with you; we love the solutions your technology provides’ because our technology is on all the pieces of equipment that you rent from us, so you automatically get it and you run it through an app on your phone. Let’s say this contractor says, ‘We love you guys and we really wish you were in X because we’re trying to get there.’
“We looked around the country and tried to figure out where we could have an impact, and Grand Junction was a wonderful location, so we’re excited to open up there.”
EquipmentShare has six job openings for the Grand Junction location listed on its website, including heavy equipment drivers and technicians, a service manager, a yard technician and a rental coordinator. However, the company is looking to make up to 30 hires overall, including mechanics, drivers, sales representatives and other jobs.
In order to quickly fill these positions, the ribbon-cutting ceremony will also include a job fair, where individuals interested in employment with EquipmentShare can bring their resumes or provide their contact information so they can formally apply later.
Judy said that EquipmentShare hopes to be “really good members of the community” and to immerse itself in the Grand Valley’s communities.
The company’s trying to send that message from day one. Tuesday’s ceremony will see EquipmentShare donate two $1,250 checks: one to the Grand Junction Fire Department and the other to the Two Rivers Wildfire Coalition.
“We’re a great company,” Judy said. “We’re a people-first company, and we really feel strongly about hiring the best people and treating them really well so they turn it around and put it out into the community as representatives of EquipmentShare.”