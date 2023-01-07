When Mitch Yater was a kid, he owned a snowboard made out of bamboo core. To this day, he sees it as the best board he’s ever had.

Yater wants more people to discover the benefits of bamboo core boards and skis, so it only made sense for his new ski equipment store to focus on equipment built with bamboo core. He believes this is one of the factors that will help his new store — The Farwest Ski Board and Rock Shop at 1040 Interstate 70, right next door to the gas station near Cameo — stand out from the local competition.