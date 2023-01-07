When Mitch Yater was a kid, he owned a snowboard made out of bamboo core. To this day, he sees it as the best board he’s ever had.
Yater wants more people to discover the benefits of bamboo core boards and skis, so it only made sense for his new ski equipment store to focus on equipment built with bamboo core. He believes this is one of the factors that will help his new store — The Farwest Ski Board and Rock Shop at 1040 Interstate 70, right next door to the gas station near Cameo — stand out from the local competition.
“Bamboo has really unique properties: it’s very strong and flexible at the same time, it’s super hard and impact-resistant, it has a lot of perfect qualities for a core of this type,” Yater said. “And it looks really cool. It kind of gives a nice, almost ‘Kill Bill’ level of juxtaposition of having an Asian bamboo in a Western country.”
Yater opened the shop a few weeks ago, investing “a lot of time and credit card debt” into bringing the business to fruition. He worked for ski and snowboard equipment shops from the time he was a freshman in high school to his sophomore year at Colorado Mesa University. He has a degree in psychology from CMU, but he said his lifelong experience is in snowboarding, skiing and working with the equipment needed for both.
He said that his goal when opening the Farwest was to provide the Western Slope with a rental shop of entirely handmade skis and snowboards. He’s working to set up a computer-assisted process that will trim the time frame of each board he makes from 15 hours to only a few, a process he’s on the verge of completing.
“I’ve been doing this for like eight years now, learning how to build (equipment), so something like building a press out of iron, you just learn how to do it, like building a bridge,” Yater said. “You buy sections of metal in the right dimensions, you get a mag drill, you draw out the holes and bolt it together, kind of like a bridge.”
Yater’s first two weeks in business have been slow to a certain extent, but he doesn’t consider that a bad thing, as it’s given him more time to set the Farwest’s foundation.
So far, the most frustrating thing for him has been resisting the temptation to leave the store to glide on the fresh powder that was recently dumped all over the region.
“Since I’m on the manufacturing side, it’s been going kind of slow, which is kind of good because I’m ironing out the last details on my computer-assisted system,” Yater said. “Frankly, when a snow system like this moves by while I’m still working on the processes, it’s both a gift and a curse, because I get more people in the door but I’m also sad that I’m in here working on boards and skis. It’s sort of ironic; a ‘water, water everywhere but not a drop to spare’ situation.”
In addition to his goal to have the store’s skis, snowboards, pow surfboards, trekking skis and cross-country skis be custom-built to fit individual customers’ needs, Yater also wants to emulate Never Summer Industries, a Denver-based company that made extensive efforts to keep its manufacturing domestic, as most winter sports equipment is produced overseas.
Yater currently imports the bamboo core he uses for his boards from a man in Oregon, but he knows that most of this bamboo is likely coming from Asia. He hopes to one day grow his own bamboo on the Western Slope.
“mythical and magical”
Yater was primarily inspired by two things when determining the name for his new business.
“We’re the Western Slope of Colorado, so I was just trying to hit that,” he said. “Also, at Powderhorn (Mountain Resort), there’s the West End chairlift, and when you go beyond boundaries, you’re in the far west of Powderhorn, which is kind of the best terrain up there. It’s kind of a mythical, magical spot on the mountain.”
After he settled on the name, he realized that its title also had an appeal to the side of him that’s a fan of J.R.R. Tolkien’s Middle Earth series.
“One thing I didn’t intend on but was kind of interesting that I noticed is that in the new ‘Lord of the Rings’ series on Amazon, I guess the Far West is also what the elves deem as their Heaven, so that’s a cool, convenient happenstance,” Yater said. “I think I’ll try to utilize that in the future.”
At home in the canyon
Yater said that the obvious benefit of the Farwest’s location is that, snug in the De Beque Canyon halfway between Palisade and the exit that leads to the top of Grand Mesa, it will naturally attract clientele on their way to Powderhorn for a day of skiing and snowboarding.
Yater noticed one day while commuting from Parachute to Grand Junction that the building sported a “for rent” sign, so he acted on his curiosity and visited the building, realizing that the spot had potential as a ski shop offering custom, hand-made products.
However, winter equipment isn’t the only product for sale at the Farwest. It also serves as a rock shop, thanks to a partnership with one of the co-owners of Moon Mountain Gems in downtown Grand Junction — a partnership that was a result of a “lucky happenstance” when he moved in next door to Yater.
“When I told him I was renting this building, he said, ‘Ah, I wanted to turn that into a rock shop for so long. I’d been actively wondering who was renting that building.’ I said, ‘Funny you should ask,’ ” Yater said. “Since I’m right off the interstate, for one, in the summer, nobody will buy skis or snowboards in here probably, and No. 2, I get a lot of people who just stop in off the interstate and a new pair of skis isn’t exactly an impulse purchase, so having it be a rock shop on one side of the building kind of helps supplement the other side and keep things afloat.”
Yater said he’ll try to merge the concepts of skiing and rocks more congruently in the future when he has the time to focus on that.
For now, he’s happy to let it serve as a quirk of the shop.
“I think they compliment each other well,” Yater said. “I’m thinking about, like, figuring out what sorts of rocks are lucky and when people are going riding, I can go, ‘Hey, man, take a lucky rock with ya!’ ”