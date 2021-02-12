Everything that Paul Romero put inside Ciara’s Cantina, at 701 Main St., is dedicated to his daughter.
From the blue couches paired with the stools covered in pink fabric, the industrial chic, to the restaurant itself. It’s all in honor of Ciara Romero, who died at age 20 in an accident at Get Air Silo three years ago.
“I would come home from working at other bars and complain about work. She would tell me, ‘Dad, why don’t’ you open your own bar?’ ” Romero said.
“Ciara was amazing. She was kind, giving, her smile would light up the room. Everything in there is her.”
Romero and co-owner Jessica Martinez started this journey 21 months ago and opened the Mexican restaurant and bar to the public on Feb. 5.
By Martinez’s own admission, the business partners didn’t know what they were doing.
Both worked in the service industry and wanted to take the next step. After what happened with Ciara, they got the ball rolling.
It was an arduous process for them with plenty of bumps. Martinez was juggling getting the bar ready with her day job in construction and being a single mother.
On opening day, there was a line stretching outside of Ciara’s with people eager to break it in.
“It still didn’t feel real, it only recently started setting in,” Martinez said. “It feels great. This is very special to Paul and I.”
As Romero and Martinez will tell you, there’s no place in Grand Junction like Ciara’s. Few bars, if any, have a covered patio as large as theirs, and the vibes are unmatched.
“A lot of people say it’s like downtown Denver,” Romero said. “Some people come in and say, ‘It feels like Texas to me.’ Another gal came in a couple of days ago and said, ‘This is Miami. It feels like I’m back home.’ We definitely shot for something Grand Junction didn’t have.”
But they’re not the only ones who think that.
Monique Lanotti, Shelby Olsen and Tiarra Myers were grabbing lunch and drinks at Ciara’s on Thursday.
All three work downtown, so they’ve had their eye on the restaurant since construction began.
“I did not think it would look this good,” Lanotti said.
“It’s an inviting vibe, the staff is awesome, and I love the chill, dark colors. It’s one of a kind,” Olsen added. “They also have the best mimosas in town. This is going to be our go-to place.”
Ciara’s is closed for Presidents Day, but it’s operating hours are from 11 a.m. — 11 p.m. Ciara’s has a fiv- star certification from the Mesa County Variance Protection Program.
Romero sees a bright future for Ciara’s. He wants to honor his daughter by giving back to the community and bringing something new to the area with specials like Latino night.
There have been difficulties but he remembers who he’s doing this for. It’s the same woman who’s remembered with a black and white mural that overlooks the room.
“There were difficulties but I couldn’t give up. It sounds so cliche,” Romero said. “There’s no room for failure for honoring Ciara.”