For 130 years, the Hotel St. Regis has stood on the corner of Colorado Avenue and South Fourth Street, seeing its fair share of renovations, businesses and ghost stories.

Since Dec. 1, 2018, the Feisty Pint has called the ground floor of the old hotel home. Owner Tim Babbitt reflected on that day while sitting at the Feisty Pint’s bar Thursday, which was the fifth anniversary of the restaurant’s opening.