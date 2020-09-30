More businesses are being officially recognized for their commitment to public health.
Mesa County Public Health and the Grand Junction Area Chamber of Commerce are awarding 15 businesses five-star ratings for following health orders through the Protect Our Variance Program. The businesses from the latest batch range from restaurants to art galleries to gyms.
“We’re really pleased to see the diversity of businesses applying for and receiving the five-star rating,” said Diane Schwenke, president and CEO of the Grand Junction Area of Chamber of Commerce. “We’re asking people to shop local, so it’s nice to know that they can feel safe at businesses other than just restaurants.”
Now, 81 businesses have been awarded five stars through the Protect our Variance Program. To receive five stars, businesses had to not only follow public health orders but go above and beyond when adapting to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Doing so was pretty straightforward for The Goat and Clover Tavern at 336 Main St. No. 104, said General Manager Brandon Cramer.
The tavern has been able to enforce masks on customers relatively well, though it can be difficult to force something on someone who isn’t comfortable with it, Cramer added. Beyond that minor hurdle, things have worked well.
“Sanitizing anything that went out to customers and having employees wear masks was easy because that’s in our control,” Cramer said. “Masks on our employees is going to be a regular thing until all of this is behind us, even if the public mask order is lifted.”
When the five-star program began in July, most of the recipients were restaurants because of an established-relationship with MCPH and more clear-cut guidelines. That made it a little less clear for adapting The Art Center of Western Colorado, at 1803 N. Seventh St. to the new normal.
“The health department was helpful but they were focused on restaurants and with good reason,” said Lee Borden, executive director of The Art Center. “We sat down as a staff and had to figure out how we would make this work.”
The Art Center had to reduce most of its class sizes by half as well as gallery occupancy. It has since adopted to virtual tours of exhibits and reshaped its free First Friday event.
“Tickets are still free, we just ask that people get one online and wear a mask when arriving,” Borden said. “We can’t have beer, wine or hors d’oeuvres anymore because people are only allowed in for one hour. It’s a shame to see the social aspect gone but at least we can still bring art to the community.”
The chamber said that more businesses will receive their five-star ratings in the coming weeks, and more audits are being conducted.
Here is a list of the 15 businesses to receive the latest round of five-star ratings:
Taco Bell in Clifton; Cedar Point Urgent Care in Clifton; Alpine Bank in Clifton; Mesa County Workforce Center; Village Inn on North Avenue; Primary Care Partners; Western Colorado Physicians Group; Western Colorado Pediatrics Association; The Art Center of Western Colorado; Uncanny Valley Art Gallery; The Goat & Clover Tavern; Alpine Bank in downtown Grand Junction; Crossroads Fitness in downtown Grand Junction; Museum of the West; Cross Orchards Historic Site.