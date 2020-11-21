A county program launched in July to help keep Grand Junction businesses open during the pandemic is paying dividends for now as adopters of the county’s five-star rating program are enjoying a reprieve from new COVID-19 restrictions handed down by the state.
The Variance Protection Program was formed earlier this year as a collaboration between the Mesa County Public Health Department and the Grand Junction Area Chamber of Commerce. The intention was to identify and reward businesses for taking an active role in public health precautions, a more carrot than stick approach to meeting the standards required to operate during the pandemic. Now, the program is a lifeline for businesses that would otherwise be facing new capacity restrictions or the end of indoor service altogether.
Il Bistro Italiano, 400 Main St., was one of the early adopters of the five-star program, but the business was an early adopter for reasons more than just as a means to stay open.
Brunella Gualerzi, who co-owns il Bistro Italiano with her husband, Ron Hall, was visiting her family in Bibbiano, Italy, in February when the COVID-19 pandemic hit.
She was stuck there, more than 5,500 miles from Grand Junction, in essential quarantine for three months while the country became one of the hardest hit by the virus. She saw family members contract it and die.
“It was very traumatic,” she said. “I went through a severe experience there. When I came back and saw people not wearing masks or taking it seriously, it was frustrating.”
Gualerzi took initiative and started doing what she could to protect her business, customers and employees from the virus. Il Bistro became a proto-five-star business before the program was adopted.
The business began enforcing its own mask mandate to any customers wanting to enter, as well as abiding by any other health orders. The mask rule wasn’t popular, though.
“People were very belligerent and refused to wear masks, which made business difficult,” Gualerzi said.
Il Bistro, which is in its 23rd year as a downtown dining destination, became one of the first businesses to receive a five-star rating from the Mesa County Variance Protection Program when it was rolled out in mid-July.
Whether the restaurant knew it or not, il Bistro was being looked at as a leader for following health orders.
“Il Bistro is a premiere eating establishment, so they set the standard for other businesses to follow suit,” said Diane Schwenke, president and CEO of the Grand Junction Area Chamber of Commerce.
Ownership and staff at il Bistro took COVID-19 seriously from the beginning, Gualerzi said, even when case numbers in Mesa County were low.
Gualerzi, meanwhile, is optimistic for the community. Generally, people are more conscious about the virus today than during the summer months, she said.
Gualerzi saw the virus at its worst in Bibbiano, about an hour away from the epicenter of the virus in Italy.
Granted, case numbers continue to rise at Mesa County was moved to “red” on the state’s COVID-19 dial, which will bring stricter restrictions.
Because il Bistro is a five-star restaurant, though, it will be able to operate at a higher capacity than others. A complete list of five-star businesses can be found at the Mesa County Public Health Department’s webpage, online with the Grand Junction Area Chamber of Commerce, or in Sunday’s edition of The Daily Sentinel.
The hope from owners such as Gualerzi and officials such as Schwenke is that more businesses will use that reality as an incentive to follow and maintain guidelines in order to receive a rating.
“I hope businesses truly make change and instead of getting the rating and then not following through,” she said. “There are so many unknowns and this is out of control. We need to do our duty because this can hurt all of us.”