Not all pots of gold are found in Ireland, hidden by leprechauns in patches of four-leaf clover at the end of rainbows.
Sometimes, they are much closer and actually in plain sight.
Grand Junction is home to two Celtic treasures. There’s Taylor’s Croft, 2478 Patterson Road, Unit 25, and the Tattered Tartan, 552 Main St.
Step inside one of those stores and you’ll find that you’re the lucky one this St. Patrick’s Day.
Irish or Scottish, Welsh or English (and even if you wish you were) you’ve come home.
“There’s a fantastic energy in here,” said Sharon Taylor, owner of Taylor’s Croft, as she looks over the store she’s created since getting the keys on Jan. 1, 2020, to the spot next to Appleton Dental.
“It’s my own wee spot, my wee home from home,” Taylor said, her accent an instant giveaway as to her background. Taylor’s hometown is Cumbernauld, Scotland, and if you’re a fan of the show “Outlander,” then you’ve seen the scenery around that town.
Chris Brewer, owner of Tattered Tartan, has a similar feeling about her shop, which moved to Main Street in February. “This is our happy place,” she said. “It’s very chill and laid back in here.”
As a child growing up in western Colorado, her family shopped downtown in Grand Junction, and now “it’s just kind of amazing that I’m a shop owner on Main Street,” Brewer said with a smile.
Customers to both stores drop in to shop and to talk with stories about family history and travel, to look over tartans and kilts and to listen to the Celtic music that fills each space.
As you step onto the “What’s under your kilt?” doormat and hear the bagpipes at Taylor’s Croft or feel the fine wool of a poncho and spy a tweed cap at Tattered Tartan, it’s somewhat difficult to think about how bumpy 2020 was for Brewer and Taylor.
About a year ago as pandemic news escalated, Taylor temporarily closed her store, missing potential sales for St. Patrick’s Day and Easter. During April, Brewer also temporarily closed her shop, which was then located on Sixth Street.
Both stores reopened in May, but foot traffic was slow. Downtown Grand Junction was so empty “it was spooky,” Brewer said.
“I feel I was able to maintain my store by the support of all my local customers who got me through it,” said Brewer, who originally opened Tattered Tartan in 2017 as a pop-up shop in Mesa Mall, later moving to the Small Mall on Main and then to her own storefront on Sixth Street.
During those difficult months in 2020, one customer would specifically come by to play the bagpipes outside her store’s door to show his support, she said.
In May and June, Brewer delivered purchases to customers who were keeping close to home or would open her front door just enough pass purchases out to any customers uncomfortable coming inside.
While Brewer had custumers she had developed relationships with over several years, Taylor’s store was in the beginning stages of being discovered when the pandemic hit.
“I believe the Lord helped us,” said Sharon about Taylor’s Croft, which she originally an online store in memory of her uncle, Hugh Thackaberry, who died in 2014. He was well known in the Grand Valley for his bagpipes and humor.
One of Thackaberry’s longtime bagpipe students, Sean Taylor, became Sharon Taylor’s husband, so of course part of Taylor’s Croft is devoted to bagpipes and their purchase, lessons and repairs.
The Taylors also are part of the Glenfinnan Highlanders, a local bagpipes and drums band that organizes the Grand Valley Scottish Games & Celtic Festival that started in 2019. Taylor’s Croft will soon begin selling tickets for the 2021 festival planned for May 15–16 at the Mesa County Fairgrounds, Sharon Taylor said.
As new customers have discovered Taylor’s Croft — they’ve wandering in after an appointment at a nearby dental or medical office or found out the store offers Scottish High Tea, Celtic wedding services and Scottish and Irish grocery items — business picked up.
“I was blessed because I had my store fully stocked,” Taylor said.
Since all of her store’s merchandise is imported from the United Kingdom, she had to navigate shipping issues for much of 2020 and “that part hasn’t been easy,” she said.
While some suppliers are open now, most of the U.K. is still in lock down because of the pandemic, she said.
Along with making sure there is plenty for customers to peruse even during a pandemic, knowing what customers will buy is something “I lose so much sleep trying to figure out,” Brewer said.
Much of what she offers was selected based on what customers have requested in the past and a lot of online research, she said.
Along with continuing to meet customers’ needs from kilts to unique Irish brand fragrances, Brewer wants offer tea parties and already hosts several local artists who offer their art for sale in her store or classes in a room at the back of the store.
Both Brewer and Taylor work with customers on special orders and enjoy hearing family stories as they help to look up clan history.
“That is why I love being here,” Brewer said.
“What I’m trying to do is bring a piece of my home to the valley,” Taylor said. “To me, this is the stuff I grew up with. ... It means something to us.”