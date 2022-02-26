On the corner of Fifth and Main streets, 18-year-old Shaylyne Mitchell’s first official step into the world of business opens its doors to Grand Junction this weekend.
The former location of The Hog and The Hen has been transformed into a completely new business, Wild West Boutique. Its soft opening was earlier this week, and Sunday is its grand opening.
After a little under a year of sitting vacant in a highly visible location downtown, the former spot of the grocery store, deli and liquor market is finally in business once again.
“It’s a good feeling to have, just to know that everybody can see me from right here and see that we’re open,” said Mitchell, who opted for Main Street over Mesa Mall. “I chose Main Street because it’s more open instead of a mall. People get to get out, walk around, and there’s no actual Western boutique down here (around Main Street).”
Wild West Boutique’s opening is only one of several changes that are coming to Downtown Grand Junction in the near future.
Just a few doors down from the now-boutique, Benge’s Shoe Store operated at 514 Main St. for 109 years, spanning three generations of family ownership. In late 2019, the husband-and-wife ownership duo of Bruce Benge and Vicki Cowan decided to retire and close the historic business.
The store has been sitting empty ever since. There have been businesses interested in moving into the location, but only one business secured an agreement to move in over the past year and two months. That agreement ultimately fell through.
Matt Goss, the owner of Uncanny Valley Art Gallery, has had his eyes on the former Benge’s spot since the day Benge announced his retirement. His initial appeal to Benge to acquire the property wasn’t successful.
After the more recent deal for a new tenant fell through, however, Goss found more success on his second request.
“It’s a beautiful, beautiful, old, historic building,” Goss said. “We’re looking to take an old, historic building and put some great use to it. It’s a beautiful, beautiful building, and I think it’ll be a great space for an art gallery.”
Uncanny Valley Art Gallery is currently at 455 Main St. The former Benge’s store will provide not only more space but also a more expressive atmosphere for the art on display because of its brick walls, high ceilings and skylight.
Goss plans on a soft opening for the gallery some time in March, with the grand opening tentatively scheduled for April 1.
Before then, among the renovations needed at the former shoe store are refinishing and replacing the building’s original hardwood floors, adding an Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA)-compliant bathroom that is wheelchair-accessible, and installing a new wire-hanging system for art pieces along the entire length of the building.
“I was mostly just trying to make it a seamless move for my artists; We were trying to do it where we could have a soft opening in March, where we can move the art straight from one place to another, open the doors and do a first Friday opening without much advertisement, but unfortunately, due to some construction that’s outside of my hands and getting permits, we got delayed a little bit,” Goss said.
“I’ve done a move about two or three times now, and I know that it’s best just to shoot for a soft opening that first month and then plan the big hurrah for after you get all your T’s crossed and I’s dotted, so to speak.”
Once Uncanny Valley Art Gallery leaves 455 Main St., it won’t leave a new empty storefront in its wake.
Instead, Toasted Pixie, a boutique currently just off Main Street at the intersection of Fourth Street and Rood Avenue, will move in, with a soft opening tentatively set for some time between March 15-25.
While the boutique isn’t moving too far from its current digs, Manager Kelley Lesjak believes the relocation will pay off quickly.
“It’s really hard to get the community to walk down to us off of Main Street,” Lesjak said. “We’re not too far, we’re just off of Rood, but it’s really hard to pull people in and show them there’s other businesses around Main Street.”
Toasted Pixie opened in November 2019, giving the store a limited time to establish a customer base before a pandemic struck. Fortunately, once means of social distancing and business limitations were rolled back, business took off, and it should continue to do so at its more visible, slightly larger new location.
“We opened right before COVID and then … womp, womp,” Lesjak said. “Right when they allowed us to open back up, the whole entire community just came together and they really supported us. This was the best (Black Friday) that any of us have ever had. It was just so moving to see all these people come and support us rather than the big chains that are around. It was really nice.”
Once Toasted Pixie leaves 145 N. 4th St., West Survival Gear, a fellow company owned by SIMVISR, LLC, will move in.