The old StarTek-owned building at 630 S. Seventh St. is back on the market.
The structure was under contract by the Ontario, Canada-based company, S2e Technologies in December 2019 with the intention of turning it into a sprawling apartment complex. Development was supposed to start in the summer of 2020, but then the pandemic hit.
“They wanted to turn it into 200 apartments but they couldn’t secure funding they needed,” said Ray Rickard, a RE/MAX 4000 broker associate who oversees the property. “That was right at the start of the pandemic when no one knew what was going to happen with (rental properties). Chalk it up to another victim of COVID-19.”
S2e Technologies did not respond to requests for comment.
The property is listed at $3.495 million on Rickard’s RE/MAX 400 website.
But the good news is that there’s already strong interest in the property, Rickard said.
One local group is looking at the listing, as are three out- of-town groups, including one from Texas and one from Vail, Rickard said.
He didn’t eloborate any more on the interested parties but said that one benefit the property has is that S2e got through a lot of red tape and inspections before the project fell through.
“Whoever buys it knows what they’ll be getting,” Rickard said.
The property is in an opportunity zone, a designation from the 2017 tax reform bill. Investors can defer capital gains taxes if they reinvest it into the zones. This is meant to ignite investment in struggling areas.
Marissa Adelstein, then the director of business development for S2e, told the Daily Sentinel in 2019 that an opportunity zone in an urban area was appealing. In May 2020, S2e applied to rezone the property from commercial use to residential. The 200-unit complex was going to lean on green energy. The property spans the area from the train tracks up to South Avenue.
S2e’s plan was ambitious and drummed up optimism in the community. Brandon Stam, executive director of the Downtown Development Authority, was excited that it could fill a need for apartments.
While he was disappointed when he heard that S2e’s plan fell through, he’s happy that suitors are lining up.
“It’s in such a visible spot that I think it can be a catalyst for other development in the area,” Stam said.
StarTek, a call center and business process outsourcing company, moved from Seventh Street to a North Avenue location in 2012, then closed its Grand Junction operation in March 2020.