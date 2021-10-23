Four companies in Grand Junction were selected among the 50 Colorado Companies to Watch by ColoradoBiz Magazine in early October: Cloudrise, Phoenix Haus, GROWL Agency and Aspen Technologies Group.
The winners were chosen out of 1,100 nominations statewide. MLS Senior Care and Timberleaf Trailers both were among the final nominees.
Cloudrise, located at 730 Mesa Ave., is a technology security company specializing in data protection and privacy as well as cloud security solutions.
“Thank you to our customers, investors, team members, supporting cast of family members, and our network of incredible work colleagues who have helped make this award a reality,” said Cloudrise founder and CEO Rob Eggebrecht in a company statement. “Our goal for the community is to create opportunity, revenue, and employment in rural communities of Colorado. We are specifically focused on assisting and developing the student community within Mesa County and the Western Slope of Colorado.”
GROWL Agency, located in the building at 750 Main St., is a digital marketing agency.
In an interview with the Daily Sentinel in August, GROWL Agency CEO Greg Olson said the company’s growth can be attributed to the manner in which it utilized local resources such as Colorado Mesa University and the Mesa County Workforce Center, with the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic also serving as a factor.
“Suddenly, there were no events, so companies had to market themselves online,” Olson said. “That’s where we came in to help them out. Our revenue grew by about 70% and we’re still hiring.”
Phoenix Haus, located at 2510 Foresight Cr. Building B, is a custom home builder specializing in quickly building modern, energy-efficient homes. Aspen Technologies Group is a technology consulting company that’s based in Aspen but has a Grand Junction branch at 300 Main St. Suite 103.