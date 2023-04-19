Four Grand Valley companies have been selected as finalists for the Colorado Companies to Watch (CCTW) awards program that recognizes growing businesses that are making strides in Colorado’s economy: Låda Cube, Lyttle’s Fleet and Maintenance, Sauvage Spectrum, and JFS, LLC.

These companies will be recognized and showcased in front of an audience of more than 300 people at the CCTW Finalist Expo and Reception on Thursday, April 27 at the Hyatt Regency Denver Tech Center. The event will also feature a forum of keynote speakers and networking opportunities for these business owners.