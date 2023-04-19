Four Grand Valley companies have been selected as finalists for the Colorado Companies to Watch (CCTW) awards program that recognizes growing businesses that are making strides in Colorado’s economy: Låda Cube, Lyttle’s Fleet and Maintenance, Sauvage Spectrum, and JFS, LLC.
These companies will be recognized and showcased in front of an audience of more than 300 people at the CCTW Finalist Expo and Reception on Thursday, April 27 at the Hyatt Regency Denver Tech Center. The event will also feature a forum of keynote speakers and networking opportunities for these business owners.
“(The Grand Junction Economic Partnership) is excited to see these Grand Junction companies recognized as Colorado Companies to Watch,” said GJEP Executive Director Curtis Englehart in a press release announcing the CCTW finalists. “Their success is a great example of how companies can grow and thrive in our community!”
Låda Cube produces an environmentally friendly, reusable product that prevents continual material construction waste that traditional demolitions and remodels leave behind. The company provides innovative, customizable and sustainable architectural walls, providing customers with limitless possibilities to change the design and size of their structure. The company added three new primary jobs in 2022 and plans to hire 13 additional roles within the next year.
Lyttle’s Fleet and Maintenance offers full-service maintenance and vehicle up-fitting for commercial vehicles. The company expanded into the Grand Junction area in 2021 after being approved for the Rural Jump-Start Tax Credit Program. The company works with major vehicle manufacturers, receiving unfinished trucks and installing truck beds and finishing work to fleet vehicles. Since expanding into Grand Junction, Lyttle’s added six new primary jobs.
Finally, JFS, LLC. provides consulting and accounting services as well as assistance in sourcing alternative funding. Opened in 2016 by Kelly Johnston, JFS has served small businesses across the Western Slope and steadily grown over the past few years with several local employees and supplemental staff oversees. Johnston and her team often speak at events in partnership with Colorado Mesa University to improve financial literacy among students and support business growth.
In addition to those three Grand Junction businesses, Sauvage Spectrum in Palisade was also recognized as a finalist. The result of a 2019 partnership between winemaker Patric Matysiewski and grapegrower Kaibab Sauvage, Sauvage Spectrum offers more than 26 varietals of hand-harvested, still and sparkling wine at its industrial warehouse winery and vineyard.