Jeff Crews shouldn’t be alive.
As a child, he was diagnosed with Reye’s Syndrome — a disease that causes brain swelling and liver damage. He was on his deathbed before he could drive a car and, by some miracle, survived what many others succumbed to.
Since then, he uses his faith to guide him and help others. He applied that selflessness in the first Gulf War.
In the military, he surveyed his surroundings and destinations to make sure he and others were safe. It gave him a desire to help others. He now applies that observance and need to help by protecting workers as the owner of Intermountain Safety and Rescue, LLC., a consulting firm that surveys workplace hazards and helps improve employee safety.
“I’m alive today because of God’s miracle,” Crews said. “So I try to put others first.”
Crews was born in Colorado but grew up in Oregon. By his own admission, he was with the wrong crowd in high school. He came to an epiphany — or as he said, “the Good Lord” woke him up — and decided to go into the military, as was family tradition.
His grandfather was in World War II and his father was in the Korean War. Crews joined the Army and went to Iraq in the infantry during the first Gulf War.
In Iraq, Crews primarily worked as a scout. His job was to survey the area where the troops were headed, identify threats and report what he observed to ensure the safety of everyone.
“The hardest part was when we were in the desert because there wasn’t a lot of coverage,” he said. “But once we got into the mountains it became easier.”
After his first stint in the armed forces, Crews attended Oregon State University, thanks to the assistance of Green to Gold, a college scholarship program for veterans. After graduating, he returned to duty and flew Black Hawk helicopters in places such as Afghanistan and Guatemala.
His duty in the latter country was one of his favorites, he said. That’s because it continued his life mission of helping those in need and saving lives. From his helicopter, he would airdrop medical supplies and first aid to people displaced by flooding.
Fostering safety is synonymous with Crews. One event during his time at Fort Bragg serves as a jarring reminder of why safety is important.
After he and some colleagues were flying, a friend of his wanted to check something on Crews’ aircraft and others joined. Crews stayed behind to fill out paperwork.
Shortly after taking off, the aircraft crashed and killed everyone on board.
Today is Veteran’s Day, and Crews spends it remembering them, as well as using the tragedy as a lesson on the importance of safety.
“When it comes to accidents, they can be avoided. And that one could have been,” he said.
Crews and his wife, Jennifer, moved to Grand Junction four years ago and not long after, he started Intermountain Safety and Rescue.
Crews’ job hasn’t really changed since his time in the armed forces. He’s looking out for everyone, whether he knows them or not. The difference is his battlefield is now workplaces instead of the terrains of Iraq.
“A lot of companies don’t take safety seriously or don’t have the means to do so,” he said. “That’s where we come in.”
With Intermountain, Crews or a contractor will travel throughout the region to survey a workspace for safety hazards, teach Occupational Safety and Health Administration safety classes and judge industrial hygiene.
As long as he can save one life, then he’s doing his job, Crews said.
That mantra has stuck with his coworkers, too.
Brian Ahlberg worked alongside Crews as officers with the American Society of Safety Professionals, and was instantly impressed by him.
“He’s careful when approaching situations. He uses his experience and background but also comes in knowing what his client’s situation is,” Ahlberg said. “You don’t find many people like him who just want to save at least one life. He’s number one in my book.”
Though the COVID-19 pandemic has caused some large clients to cancel inspections, Crews is still committed to his work of following the Lord’s message and serving others.
After all, someone needs to.
“Why do we live on this Earth? Because we’re here to help each other,” Crews said. “I get more contentment helping someone than I ever will from a paycheck. The days I can save someone’s life means the world to me.”