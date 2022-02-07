Many residents are thankful that Il Bistro Italiano owner Brunella Gualerzi brought her Italian recipes with her when she came to Grand Junction more than two decades ago. The Italian restaurateur was born and raised in the northern part of Italy.
In Italy, at age 13, students have to decide their career path and attend a high school specifically geared toward that curriculum. In her case, it was microbiology and chemistry applied to the food industry there.
Before long, she decided that was not the career she wanted but could not return to high school.
Her dad had connections with a man who worked for a travel agency in Salt Lake City, so she came to the United States and attended classes in Utah to become a travel agent.
After returning to Italy for a year as a travel agent, she realized that she missed the U.S. She had a boyfriend who was living in Grand Junction, and she wanted to attend college. Gualerzi attended what is now Colorado Mesa University, earning a degree in computer finance and management in 1994.
After a while, she missed having home- cooked authentic Italian meals that she grew up with.
“I made food from scratch as a little kid,” she said. “Food was always a big deal in my family.”
Gualerzi noticed that the only Italian food here was what she branded “American Italian.”
“When my father died and left me a little money, I decided I wanted to try and have a little restaurant and here I am.”
That was 23 years ago.
Gualerzi said she met her husband Ron Hall the first day she opened Il Bistro Italiano Restaurant.
“We were introduced, and a year later we were married,” she said.
Hall was the manager of The Winery restaurant at the time.
On Jan. 28, she was featured on Guy Fieri’s Food Network program preparing her signature Rosetta and Artichoke Parmesan Soup.