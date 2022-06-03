Many displays of acrylic structures around the world began their life in Grand Junction.
The products of Reynolds Polymer Technology can be found in many aquariums, including the Downtown Aquarium in Denver. Their work can be found at SeaWorld’s locations in Orlando, San Antonio and San Diego.
Perhaps the most notable acrylic structure created by the Grand Junction-based company, though, is the London Sky Pool, an 82-foot-long pool suspended 115 feet above the ground and attached between the 10th floors of two buildings in the Nine Elms neighborhood in southwest London.
The London Sky Pool opened on May 26, 2021, and immediately made international headlines.
Ironically, one of the world’s most famous structures for swimming was produced in the middle of the landlocked desert that is western Colorado’s Grand Valley.
“It’s a gem in western Colorado, and there are a few companies like that along the Western Slope that people just don’t realize are around,” said Reynolds Polymer Vice President of Engineering Paul Gardner. “It’s a fun place to work. It’s always different, always challenging, and it boils down to the people, really.”
Gardner said a key to the company’s success is that it isn’t just laborers working on the products. There are artisans on the shop floor who view every project as a new work of art.
“Everything we do as a company is a custom, unique piece,” Gardner said. “We do some repetitive work, but it’s infrequent, so it’s always something new, and the team is used to that. They like the new challenges, they like the stuff that they have to think about to figure out. Management maybe doesn’t like it sometimes, but the laborers do, the artisans do, the engineers do. It keeps it fresh and it keeps it fun for the team to figure out.”
Roger Reynolds founded Reynolds Polymer in 1987 to meet what he saw as an unmet need for large acrylic view panels after he had developed a process of producing moldable and thick sheets of acrylic material, also known as monolithic casting.
FROM CALIFORNIA TO COLORADO
The company was based in Orange County, California, until 1992, when Reynolds expanded the company and moved it to Grand Junction after considering multiple western cities.
Since then, Reynolds Polymer has become one of the elite few companies on Earth to specialize in acrylic structures, with only two or three competitors globally.
The reason for the sparse competition is some barriers Gardner identified, such as having the know-how to know what does and doesn’t work in producing large-scale acrylic products, as well as the complications of designing and producing acrylic structures.
Also, the process of making acrylic structures can be rather expensive.
“There’s some large autoclaves back there (in the Grand Junction facility) that are 12 feet in diameter, 30-plus feet long, they get pressurized up to 100 PSI (pounds per square inch),” Gardner said. “While those aren’t necessarily unique pieces of equipment, they’re expensive, and to get into the industry, there’s a pretty big barrier there, as well.
“It’s not a huge industry, so there have been other manufacturers come and go just because it’s not huge, so you either need to be good or you need to be cheap. We defer to be on the good side.”
The company has two locations for manufacturing: its Grand Junction headquarters and a facility in Thailand. The largest and most complicated projects are made in Grand Junction, and thinner, smaller projects come from Thailand.
WHY GRAND JUNCTION?“For the employees, it’s great because of the location and outdoor activities,” Gardner said.
For those who are here, it’s hard to attract people here at times, so from an employer standpoint, it can be difficult because it’s a small pool of people to pull from .... but we’re much more global now than I think the original founder maybe anticipated. We’re in the center of the country or somewhat more toward the middle of the country to service both coasts.”
Reynolds Polymer was already seen as a global leader in acrylic structures before the London Sky Pool.
However, Gardner said the London Sky Pool was the company’s most notable project yet in terms of creating awareness of the company for those who aren’t privy to the industry of acrylic production.
“It’s huge. That’s a game-changer for us in awareness of clients and the general public knowing who we are,” Gardner said. “If you dig deep enough, it’s a lot easier to find who Reynolds Polymer is now because of the Sky Pool. Before that, we would have been known in the aquarium industry and the pool industry, but we may be a little more widely known now, for sure.”
The London Sky Pool, which was entirely engineered and manufactured in Grand Junction, weighs 122,000 pounds, features acrylic surfaces as thick as 14 inches and can hold 50 tons of water.
The pool’s journey from Grand Junction to London lasted three weeks and required police escorts, road closures and even the removal of some traffic lights once it arrived in the United Kingdom’s capital.
Gardner provided some insight into how Reynolds Polymer was selected for such a high-profile undertaking.
“Once the architect and the developer knew what they wanted or had an idea of what they wanted, there were only a couple of us that they started talking to. We started on the project early on and worked on it for a number of years before it even went out to pricing and investigation of what it would take,” he said.
“Once they did that and went through that exercise, they looked at us and looked at other competitors and eventually came back to us and said, ‘You’re the only ones that we think are capable of doing it, so away you go.’ That was a number of years back and it took us a couple of years to build it. We supplied everything for the pools.”