In 1999, two students at then-Mesa State College who rode in motocross events had the idea to start producing and selling their own motocross gear.

That idea became SOFA (State of Attraction) Brand, based in Fruita. In 2020, Kyle Barnard invested in and purchased half the company, and now, Barnard, 45, operates the company alongside his 25-year-old business partner, Austin Gonsalves, a Glenwood Springs native and Colorado Mesa University graduate with a degree in finance.