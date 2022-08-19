In 1999, two students at then-Mesa State College who rode in motocross events had the idea to start producing and selling their own motocross gear.
That idea became SOFA (State of Attraction) Brand, based in Fruita. In 2020, Kyle Barnard invested in and purchased half the company, and now, Barnard, 45, operates the company alongside his 25-year-old business partner, Austin Gonsalves, a Glenwood Springs native and Colorado Mesa University graduate with a degree in finance.
SOFA Brand began as a homegrown initiative, and it still operates out of a warehouse on Barnard’s property as Barnard serves as its chief operating officer (COO). The company has started to receive more local and national recognition in recent years thanks to what Barnard calls “grassroots efforts,” such as driving 40,000 miles around the country in his Ford Raptor hauling a trailer with dirt bikes and motocross gear to sell and deliver.
“I think that Fruita and the great Western Slope of Colorado is truly a mecca for motocross,” Barnard said. “Even though we don’t have a national facility out here, you’ve got some national athletes coming from this town.... It’s just one of the untapped national resources we have.”
SOFA Brand will receive some local exposure this weekend, as the company is a primary sponsor of the Kicker Arenacross event happening Saturday evening at 7 p.m. at the Mesa County Fairgrounds. Barnard said he’s hopeful that the company will become more popular at the local and national level as a result of the event.
A major factor in SOFA Brand’s rise in success is that it has made an impression on young riders, and it hopes to continue to do so Saturday.
“We’re trying to launch a company grassroots, which is what we’ve done to the point where we’ve gotten brand recognition now,” Barnard said. “It all starts with the beginning, having a good product. Secondly, take that product to the national level and show it to the pros. Once you get the respect of those guys, you get their little brothers to ride for you because the pros get sponsored by the companies with all the big money. I’ve got athletes that I sponsor from Alaska, Florida, New York, Southern California. Our athlete support is loyal.”
SOFA Brand’s gear options also provide an advantage to the company, particularly its ProZip technology that’s protected by two U.S. patents.
The ProZip series aims to allow riders to experience more mobility and comfort while eliminating excess movement between layers. The ProZip series is advertised by SOFA Brand as “breathable, lightweight materials for an enhanced athletic fit”, including mesh on the back of the jersey and light, perforated material on the sleeve.
Barnard said that many of the athletes who have been swayed by SOFA Brand’s offerings have pre-paid for SOFA Brand’s second-generation gear, which will be available within the next couple of months.
“We’ve gone through quite a bit just to get it developed, but we took the counsel of the best professionals in the industry to help us grow; that being said, it garnered the attention of Kicker Arenacross,” he said.
“We already launched it at Loretta Lynn’s, the amateur national championships, with our kids that we sponsor. We took our athlete support from zero to well over 200 with some professional athletes on our roster.”
The company’s ProZip products aren’t manufactured on the Western Slope, but Barnard would like to change that once the company has more resources, recognition and some tax incentives.