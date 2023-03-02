Women in Business, a Fruita Area Chamber of Commerce networking group, is hosting its third annual Women’s Conference presented by Timberline Bank on Thursday, March 9.
The conference will take place in the Colorado Mesa University Center ballroom from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. The theme of this year’s Women’s Conference is “Taking the Leap.”
Anna Nichols will serve as the conference’s keynote speaker. Nichols is the founder of Discover Leadership, LLC, a personal and professional development company with the mission of “helping people become empowered leaders who act confidently and speak courageously while making a positive impact in their lives, businesses, community and the world.” Nichols is also a certified subconscious transformation coach who has a master’s degree in business administration from Colorado Mesa University.
The conference will feature a panel of prominent CMU leaders and administrators.
There will be three breakout sessions that encompass the conference’s theme: “Personal Empowerment,” “Professional Empowerment” and “Taking the Leap.”
Each breakout session will feature three different sessions for attendees to choose from. In the “Personal Empowerment” breakout session, sessions are “Personal Growth and Mindset” with Stephani Price, “Creating Balance in a Busy Life” with Liz Rook and “Who Told You, You Were Naked?” with Dusti Reimer.
In the “Professional Empowerment” breakout session, sessions are “Marketing Yourself” with Selena Sanchez, “Networking Like a Boss” with Kristin Donahue and “Growing into a Strong Leader” with Angie Wickersham. After lunch and Nichols’ keynote address, the “Take the Leap” breakout sessions will include “Ability to See Beyond the ‘No’” with Tawny Espinoza, “Community, Connection, Courage” with Sadye Saad and “Casting a Big Vision” with Cameron Cunningham.
Additionally, in support of Colorado Mesa University Career Services, the Women’s Conference will host a clothing drive for the CMU Student Business Closet. The CMU Student Business Closet is a recently founded, student-led program that offers free clothing to CMU and Western Colorado Community College students for professional events such as job interviews, career fairs and networking events.
Tickets are $75 for Women in Business members and $100 for non-members.
Table sponsorships are $900 and include 10 individual tickets, logo recognition in the program and priority seating.