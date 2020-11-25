The Fruita Area Chamber of Commerce is going virtual to support small businesses this holiday season.
The Chamber unveiled its Shop Local online store today. The marketplace, grandvalleybusiness.com, will list products from local businesses throughout the valley. The chamber will either list products for the businesses or redirect customers to a business’ website.
The goal is to ease the process of finding small businesses to support during the COVID-19 pandemic in what would be, under normal circumstances, one of their most lucrative seasons.
“As restrictions tighten, we wanted to provide a resource to keep businesses going,” said Kayla Brown, executive director of the Fruita Chamber of Commerce. “This is open to all local businesses, not just Fruita businesses or Chamber members.”
This is the second iteration of the online marketplace. The Chamber rolled out a similar one in the spring when Colorado went into a stay-at-home order.
The goal then was the same as it is now — keep small businesses afloat during a difficult time. The marketplace didn’t go live until toward the end of the order but many businesses were still able to get a lot out of the resource, Brown said.
Mesa County has been hit hard by COVID-19. Though the number of new cases every day is slowing, the area has still seen more than 2,000 new cases and a positivity rate around 11% in the past two weeks, according to Mesa County Public Health data. The county moved to level red on the state’s COVID-19 dial and required tighter restrictions on businesses.
The rise in COVID-19 cases and success during the first go around convinced the chamber to revamp it for round two.
The t-shirt and gift store Happy Trails Colorado, 217 East Aspen Ave. in Fruita, saw a lot of success with the approach in the spring.
“I had a great turnout and sold lots of little stuff such as shot glasses and cup koozies,” said Allie Daniel, owner and founder of Happy Trails Colorado. “It was amazing to see because I was terrified the virus would shut me down for good. The community had my back and the Chamber had my back.”
The Chamber is also looking for other ways to help support small businesses during the holiday season. The Chamber will host a Small Business Scavenger Hunt from Nov. 23 — Dec. 7. People who follow clues and scan QR codes at destinations will be entered to win prizes. To encourage local shopping, people will be given extra entries into the prize drawing for every $20 spent at a local business.
Anyone seeking more information on the scavenger hunt is encouraged to visit the Fruita Chamber of Commerce’s website. And any business wanting to be featured on the online marketplace should email the chamber at membership@fruitachamber.org.
Brown said these events are important to buoy small business owners who are more than just entrepreneurs.
“This provides a trusted resource so that people know they’re supporting their friends and neighbors,” Brown said.